Steve Rudden Announces The Launch Of His Production Company

The TV production industry has evolved over the years, thanks to the emergence of several stakeholders delivering premium quality content to the audience across the globe. Despite the amazing figures coming from the industry, more needs to be done in the aspect of the quality of content served to the people. Steve Rudden is looking to lead this campaign, with his recently launched production house, Rudd Production, further substantiating this claim.

Steve Rudden is looking to leverage his wealth of knowledge and experience, with a BSc in Film and Electronic media, to deliver captivating content to the audience. The production company will be offering a wide range of diverse content, majorly centered on cooking shows, as he brings his foodie side to bear. It will also allow more people in different parts of the world to enjoy the versatility and ingenuity of Steve when it comes to content creation.

Steve has been in the industry for some years, starting as an intern at a number of local television and radio stations even before completing his graduation at the Montegomery College and subsequently proceeding to the Towson University. The BSc in Film and Electronic media graduate eventually focused on his career with his hard work and vision standing him out from his contemporaries. As the CEO and President of Rudd Productions, he works with a team of highly experience and well trained professionals to create cooking shows and food reviews.

Steve Rudden is the CEO of the Rudd Production. His years of experience include working as a Radio DJ works as well as other sectors of the entertainment world. In 2020, he started the production house where he hosts cooking shows. He also runs a YouTube channel for the reviews, which grew to over 1k views.

