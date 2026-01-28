Steve Rudnik joins Wipfli as head of corporate development

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli, a leading accounting and advisory firm, announces that Steve Rudnik has joined the firm as head of corporate development. In this role, he will lead Wipfli's mergers and acquisitions strategy and execution.

M&A remains a cornerstone of Wipfli's growth strategy, and its partnership with New Mountain Capital has accelerated opportunities to expand through acquisitions. Rudnik will support the firm's strategic plan by advancing growth objectives, enhancing client experience and elevating how the firm operates at scale.

Steve Rudnik, Wipfli, head of corporate development

Rudnik brings extensive experience building and leading M&A programs. Prior to joining Wipfli, he served as co-head of M&A at Hightower Advisors, one of the largest wealth management firms in the country. During his tenure, he oversaw more than fifty M&A deals and helped establish a team of more than fifteen professionals to support a sustainable, scalable M&A engine. Earlier in his career, Rudnik spent a decade in Ernst & Young's audit practice.

"Steve's experience building and scaling an M&A program will be a strong asset as we continue to execute on our growth strategy. His track record and leadership will help us expand our capabilities and better serve clients as we pursue strategic opportunities," said Kurt Gresens, CEO at Wipfli.

"Wipfli has a clear commitment to growth and a strong platform to build from," Rudnik said. "I'm excited to join the firm and lead corporate development to execute opportunities that expand the value we deliver to clients."

Rudnik will be based in Wipfli's Chicago‑Lincolnshire office.

About Wipfli

Wipfli is a leading national advisory and accounting firm with nearly 100 years of experience serving ambitious middle-market organizations. We understand our clients' unique challenges and help them succeed on their terms through assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing and technology services. With 3,000+ associates and global alliances, we combine national capabilities with local relationships. Wipfli operates under an alternative practice structure: Wipfli LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services, while Wipfli Advisory LLC, a non-CPA firm, delivers business advisory and non-attest services. Learn more at wipfli.com or contact Alicia O'Connell at [email protected].

Media Contact

Alicia O'Connell

[email protected]

SOURCE Wipfli