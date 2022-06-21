Steve Suarez Joins ORIGIN Metaverse as Chief Advisor

The Metaverse and world of NFTs has just taken another step forward.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIGIN Metaverse, the virtual real estate marketplace that's streamlining metaverse real estate NFT transactions, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Suarez to their team.

ORIGIN Metaverse Chief Advisor Steve Suarez

Suarez, an executive with over thirty years of experience in the finance and tech world has experience in emerging technologies in Web3, Blockchain, Quantum Computing and Metaverse. Educated at Stanford and MIT, building on his innovation and design thinking skills, he has developed a reputation as a leader in global enterprise-wide initiatives that streamline operations. Suarez, Head of Innovation Global Functions at HSBC, currently serves as board advisor to other technology companies

With an outlook and background tailor-made for ORIGIN Metaverse, Suarez's drive and influence makes for a promising development in the world of virtual real estate.

As an increasing number of projects expand within the metaverse, there's an equally growing need to see the varying platforms, protocols, and cryptocurrencies unified in an effective and intuitive way. By cultivating a team who not only understands the technology but has extensive experience streamlining all manner of operations; the minds behind this virtual real estate platform embody the comprehensive view requisite for delivering the ground-breaking technological developments they have set out to achieve

Beyond building an industry-leading marketplace for simplified and secure transactions; the ultimate mission of this unified marketplace is to pave the way for mass adoption and secure the future of an otherwise presently fractured eco-system.

About ORIGIN Metaverse

ORIGIN Metaverse is a virtual real estate marketplace focused on providing users the ability to buy and sell metaverse land and to transact physical real estate NFTs. ORIGIN's singular marketplace unifies the various metaverse platforms into a simple, secure, and streamlined marketplace. ORIGIN's mission is to be the bridge between worlds and the catalyst for mass adoption. To learn more about ORIGIN Metaverse visit www.originmv.com

