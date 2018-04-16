Steve Trout of Rockledge, Fla., dubbed a Rockstar Franchisee by Franchise Business Review

Florida-based Brightway Insurance is one of the largest property/casualty agencies in the United States.

"Steve Trout has done a phenomenal job of leveraging the Brightway model to grow his business into one of the largest and most successful agencies in our system today," said Brightway Chairman and Co-Founder, Michael Miller. "Our franchise model empowers owners like Steve to create their own destiny, but with the support of hundreds of insurance professionals dedicated to his success."

"There are so many fantastic success stories out there; it was painful to narrow our list down to just 50 Rockstar Franchisees," said Michelle Rowan, President of Franchise Business Review. "There were hundreds of deserving business owners. In the end, we picked 50 that really stood out. Franchisees that not only excel in their businesses, but provide strong leadership within their franchise organizations and their local communities."

Brightway agencies enjoy a suite of support in customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology. As a result, they consistently outsell other insurance agencies three-to-one.*

"I grew up in Brevard County, Fla., where my store is located, so it's truly rewarding to own a successful business based on trust earned by helping my friends and neighbors get the best coverage to protect their families' financial futures," said Trout. "Brightway provides tremendous support that allows my team to focus on our customers and growing the business."

Trout opened his Brightway agency in July 2011, and has built his team to nine-strong, ranking among Brightway's 25 percent top-producing franchises. He has grown his business to nearly $11 million in annualized written premium and in the past two years, he grew his book of business by 35 percent.

The sixth largest Agency in the Brightway system, Trout's team of nine all-star Agents stands ready to work one-on-one with consumers to ensure they have the right coverage to protect their assets. Click here to view Trout's complete profile.

Brightway, The Steve Trout Agency is located at 1899 Murrell Road Suite 136 in Rockledge. The store offers customized Home, Condo, Renters, Auto, Flood, RV, Motorcycle, Boat, ATV, Umbrella, Business and Life insurance policies from numerous insurance brands including Nationwide, Dixon Wells, Olympus, Progressive, Safeco, Tower Hill and Travelers.

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country. With more than $515 million in annualized written premium, the company is one of the largest personal lines agencies in the United States. Brightway provides its franchise owners with access to more insurance companies than any other agency, along with a comprehensive system of support that frees them up to focus on customizing policies that meet their customers' needs.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 19 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000.

