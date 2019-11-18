Steve Van Veen Joins CNSI as Vice President of Proposal Operations

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading business solutions provider in developing and delivering innovative health information technology solutions, announced today that Steve Van Veen has joined the company as Vice President of Proposal Operations. In this role, he will be a key member of the CNSI business development team and will lead proposal opportunities for the company.

Van Veen joins CNSI with more than 20 years of experience leading capture activities in the Federal Health space. He is credited for increasing revenue and expanding market presence for some of the most successful Federal Health firms, while establishing and managing GWAC and IDIQ processes and teams.

Most recently, Van Veen served as Director of Growth for SES Corporation. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Proposals for KGS (Kforce Government Solutions). He also served in leadership roles at Acentia (acquired by MAXIMUS) and Systems Made Simple (acquired by Leidos).

"Steve's knowledge of our industry, clients, and services landscape will be invaluable as we leverage his expertise in implementing growth strategies," said CNSI Chief Executive Officer Todd Stottlemyer. "He is a proven leader whose expertise is unparalleled with a track record of driving transformation through profitable growth. We are proud to welcome Steve to CNSI."

"I couldn't be more excited to join CNSI's mission of providing innovative healthcare solutions to our clients. I'm thrilled to join this team and help drive the next chapter of growth," said Van Veen.

Van Veen is the latest in a series of new management hires the company has recently announced to strengthen its market position and accelerate growth. For more information, please visit http://www.cns-inc.com.

About CNSI

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help customers achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 50 million Americans. With locations throughout the U.S. and in India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, healthcare subject-matter experts and program managers, all of whom have experience with large scale mission-critical information technology implementations. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com .

