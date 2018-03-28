Steve Wallman, FOLIOfn, Inc. Founder and CEO, to Speak at Tiburon CEO Summit

Wallman joins a panel of CEOs from Sustainalytics, Pax World Funds, Calvert Research and Management and CFRA Research. He will discuss Folio's long-standing commitment to advisors and investors who seek SRI investing brokerage services, Folio's 2016 acquisition of First Affirmative Financial Network and how this acquisition benefits advisors, enterprises, broker-dealers and other financial intermediaries.

Date and Time: April 11, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Session Title: "Investment Management Firms Mergers and Acquisitions: Leading SRI and ESG Managers Acquired"

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel New York, Battery Park

Before founding FOLIOfn, Inc., Wallman was an SEC Commissioner from 1994 to 1997. During his tenure, Wallman was a vocal advocate for individual investors and is now a recognized authority on securities markets, trading, and the application of technology to financial services. He frequently speaks at industry events and recently served on the SEC's Investor Advisory Committee, where he chaired its Market Structure Subcommittee. Previously, Wallman was a partner at the law firm of Covington & Burling. He earned his Juris Doctor from Columbia University, and holds two degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About FOLIOfn, Inc.

FOLIOfn, Inc. offers various financial, brokerage and custody technology through Folio Investing, Folio Institutional, VIA Folio, First Affirmative Financial Network and The SRI Conference. The Folio family delivers innovative tools and technology that benefit investors and those who serve them.

The Folio family includes:

Folio Institutional provides fully-integrated trading, custody, clearing, performance reporting, paperless account opening, state of the art digital engagement and robo/hybrid-advisor solutions – along with a complete set of APIs and private label capabilities – to investment advisors, banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other enterprise clients.

Folio Investing is an online brokerage with patented technology to help individuals invest in a more diversified, customized and cost-efficient manner, and to benefit from one-of-a-kind tax management tools.

VIA Folio is a dynamic platform for capital raising by small to medium-sized enterprises and for those interested in investing in private securities and alternative investments, including non-traded REITs, Reg A+ offerings and others.

The SRI Conference. Now in its 29th year, The SRI Conference is the premier event for advisors and others interested in sustainable, responsible and impact investing.

