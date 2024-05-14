Steve Weger Joins Informed.IQ as General Manager

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Informed.IQ, developer of AI-based software that instantly verifies loan origination data and documents, and reduces fraud for financial institutions, announced the addition of Steve Weger as General Manager - Auto. Previously, Steve was an Advisor to the company.

Steve is a financial services veteran with over two decades in the industry. Most recently, he was Head of Sales and Originations for Capital One Auto. He also built credit programs and digital products that elevated Capital One to one of the country's largest auto lenders. Steve joins the company to help broaden Informed's product suite and is committed to keeping the focus on the customer and overall client experience.

"Informed is on the cutting edge, leveraging AI to verify contract data. They play a key role helping lenders create a fast, customer-centric funding process. The quality of the products and the market opportunity is what attracted me to the company," said Weger. "Additionally, Informed's unique data set makes them an invaluable partner to lenders in mitigating fraud losses which is a growing issue for lenders."

"Steve joins Informed at a time of record growth," said Justin Wickett, CEO of Informed. "With his experience, he understands how to exceed the expectations of the financial institutions we serve. Steve will ensure our customers achieve the highest automation rates in the industry with reduced fraud, powered by the largest verified knowledge graph built from billions of data points. I am thrilled to welcome him to our executive team."

Informed.IQ is the fastest growing technology supplier of AI verification software to the finance industry, counting the majority of the country's top lenders as customers. Informed's AI and modeling perform complex calculations, ensuring accuracy, identifying omissions, reducing bias, and combating fraud.

About Informed.IQ

Informed uses AI and ML to instantly verify income, assets, residence, employment, and loan conditions based on lender guidelines enabling real-time, unbiased credit decisions with less fraud. Informed's models are trained to process hundreds of document types and consumer-permissioned data sources, automating verification clearance for lenders. In 2023, Informed processed 6+ million consumer credit applications, automating $125+ billion in loan originations to date. Informed.IQ automates verifications with 99% accuracy in seconds with no humans-in-the-loop. This enables lenders to focus less on legal and regulatory concerns and more on developing strong customer relationships.

Informed's Knowledge Graph and Data Consortium comprising 66+ million records and 1.5 billion lending data points powers a Configurable, Verticalized AI Platform enabling financial institutions to scale their entire portfolio of documents and data.

