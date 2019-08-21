Steve White, Harvest Health & Recreation, Announced as Keynote Speaker at Cannabis World Congress in Los Angeles

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV,OTCQX: HRVSF ) (" Harvest "), is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., that expects to have the rights to operate in more cannabis facilities and more licenses than any other company in the U.S., including more than 210 facilities across 18 states and territories following the closings of recently announced definitive agreements to acquire Verano Holdings, CannaPharmacy, Falcon Holdings and Devine Hunter, Inc.

White's LA address will take place on Thursday, September 26th at 11:00 am. In his Keynote, White will share his high-level view on the broad social justice issues affecting the cannabis industry and how businesses can succeed by giving back. He will also share his thoughts on the current state of the cannabis industry, retailing opportunities and his unique insight on the West Coast market and beyond. CWCBExpo is the only event in Los Angeles focused on the entire legalized cannabis industry including medical marijuana, adult use, and industrial hemp.

"Since our founding, Harvest has been driven by our unwavering desire to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. Unfortunately, too many people are sitting in jail convicted of an activity that is no longer a crime in some states, and have not benefited from our growing industry," said Harvest CEO Steve White. "As an industry, we must come together to create business opportunities and help develop a diverse, equitable, and inclusive marketplace."

Before launching Harvest in 2011, White worked for two national law firms, and he founded his own boutique firm in 2005. After winning one of the first medical licenses in Arizona and opening Harvest's first dispensary in 2013, White immersed himself in the day-to-day operations and fulfilled orders, performed reception duties and consulted with patients.

White founded and serves on the board of directors for Harvesting Hope, a non-profit organization that supports young children suffering from seizure disorders and is President of the Arizona Dispensary Association as well a founding board member of the Policy Center for Public Health and Safety. He graduated summa cum laude from Arizona State's Honors College and from Washington & Lee University School of Law.

White's CWCBExpo LA Keynote follows his standing-room only address at the CWCBExpo New York at the end of May. The event was the largest trade show and conference in its six year history and was well-received by the growing and dynamic East Coast cannabis marketplace.

An Industry Update by Claire Kaufmann, Director of Client Services, Brightfield Group will precede White's Keynote and provide data and insight on the current cannabis and CBD market.

CWCBExpo LA's comprehensive conference program also includes more than 40 sessions that encompass all aspects of the legalized medicinal and adult use cannabis market including tracks on STEMed & Research; Marketing/Branding/Commerce, Banking & Finance, Policy/Compliance/Legal, and Cannabis, Community and Society. and Hemp.

Thought-leader panels, Town Halls, Workshops and Show Floor Presentation series rounds-out the educational programming. CWCBExpo LA continues its market leading focus on Hemp with a dedicated educational track, an in-depth workshop sponsored by the National Hemp Association, and the return of the show floor Hemp Pavilion.

The exhibit floor has new attendee experiences including a Career Opportunities Center, Cannabis Live 101 radio broadcast, and segmented Pavilions focused on Technology, Start-Ups, and Natural Products along with top suppliers and brands in the industry showcasing cutting-edge products and services to enterprises in the business, entrepreneurs looking to enter the market, cultivators, dispensary owners and retailers, medical professionals, investors, and providers of professional services.

For more information on attending CWCBExpo LA and to register at the best pricing visit https://www.cwcbexpo.com/attend-registration-los-angeles/. Visit https://www.cwcbexpo.com/cannabis-week-event-guide-la/ for information on Cannabis Week activities throughout LA. To sponsor or exhibit at the coast-to-coast CWCBExpo events contact: sales@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo are the premier business-to-business events for the legalized cannabis industry and are held 3 times per year in the largest business, financial, and media markets—New York, Los Angeles and Boston. Being launched around these market leading events will be Cannabis Week. Connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @cwcbexpo.

Editor's Note: Request a press badge for CWCBExpo LA here:

https://www.cwcbexpo.com/press-registration/

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com.

