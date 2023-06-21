Steve Yantko Joins Tangram Flex, Inc. as Vice President of Business Development, Sales, and Marketing

News provided by

Tangram Flex

21 Jun, 2023, 09:17 ET

DAYTON, Ohio, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Flex, Inc., a leading provider of system software solutions, is pleased to announce Steve Yantko as its new Vice President of Business Development, Sales, and Marketing. In this role, Yantko will be responsible for driving growth strategies, expanding market reach, creating new and strengthening existing customer relationships.

With over a decade of experience in business development and sales leadership, Steve joins Tangram after several successful years with Sierra Nevada Corporation, Battelle, GE Aviation Systems, and Riverside Research, championing S&T development programs in Edge Processing, Embedded Systems, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Model-Based Systems Engineering, with focuses in the USAF (AFRL). While working with senior scientists, subject matter experts, and government officials to build highly technical solutions to support the National Defense Strategy, Steve brings this wealth of expertise to Tangram Flex with a proven track record of developing successful sales and marketing initiatives, fostering strategic partnerships, and driving revenue growth across various industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve Yantko to the Tangram Flex team," said Caitlin Dohrman, CEO of Tangram Flex, Inc. "His extensive knowledge of our customers' missions, industry relationships, and leadership in business development and sales will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy forward. Steve's strong track record of building and leading high-performance teams will help us expand our market for technology-enabled solutions and our platform, Tangram Pro."

About Tangram Flex, Inc.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, Tangram Flex is a leader in software integration solutions empowering our customers to advance critical software systems along with modernizing legacy platforms. Our team specializes in delivering flexible and scalable solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of DoD, Fortune 500 companies, and innovative software startups. With a focus on software design and integration, our talented engineering team partners with you by leveraging our collaborative platform, Tangram Pro™, to provide answers for our customers to keep pace with changes in technology.

Learn more and request a demo at www.tangramflex.com

For media inquiries, please contact Matt Zolman at [email protected]com

SOURCE Tangram Flex

