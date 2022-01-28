Steven A. Pollack, MD, FACC is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven A. Pollack, MD, FACC is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Cardiologist for his work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Boca Raton Regional Hospital and in private practice.

Dr. Steven A. Pollack, MD, FACC, has been in medical practice for over 40 years. He has now been working at Boca Raton Regional Hospital for 35 years, treating the patients of Boca Raton, FL.



In his work as a General Cardiologist, Dr. Pollack sees both patients who are staying in the hospital and ambulatory patients at Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center. Alongside his clinical work at the hospitals, he sees patients at his private practice at 1500 NW 19th Avenue Ste. 103 in Boca Raton, FL. He examines patients and performs various tests. This includes nuclear and ultrasound imaging evaluations, as well as consulting with other cardiologists to perform pacemaker surgeries. He is able to diagnose and treat many types of cardiac conditions, including congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular heart disease, and electrophysiology.



Boca Raton Regional Hospital opened its doors in 1967. The facility offers over 400 beds, and has 800 primary and specialty healthcare physicians on the staff. Staff at Boca Raton Regional Hospital provide exceptional clinical care, and demonstrate compassion and commitment to their patients in order to provide the best patient care.



Dr. Pollack first earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from Columbia College in 1975, where he was involved with Phi Beta Kappa and graduated Magna Cum Laude. He then earned a Medical degree from the Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City, NY in 1979. Dr. Pollack next took on an Internship and a residency in Internal Medicine from 1979-1982. He continued his education from 1982-1984 with a Cardiology Fellowship at Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital.



As a result of his training, he is now board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, and Cardiac Ultrasound by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a nonprofit led by physicians to determine the evaluation of doctors who maintain high standards of patient care in a rapidly changing world. His other certifications include the American College of Radiography Accreditation, Intersocietal Accreditation Commission Echocardiography, ACLS Certification, and Intersocietal Accreditation Commission Nuclear/PET. Dr. Pollack is licensed to practice in Florida, New York, and Connecticut.



He began working as an Affiliated Clinical Assistant Professor of Biomedical Science in 2007. In another previous role, Dr. Pollack worked as the Vice Chief of Cardiology at Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Pollack is a professional member of the American Medical Association, the American Society of Echocardiography, the Palm Beach Medical Society, and the American Heart Association. He is additionally a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and a Diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners.



Honored and awarded for his work, Dr. Pollack received the Patients' Choice Award (2012, 2013, 2014, 2018), the On-Time Doctor Award (2014, 2016, 2018) the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2012-2014), and the Top 10 Doctor – City Award (2014).



On a personal note, Dr. Pollack has been married to his wife, Mrs. Elissa Pollack, RN, for 41 years. They have two children. In his spare time, Dr. Pollack enjoys volunteering with his local synagogue for various events throughout the year. His other hobbies include reading, traveling the world, and spending quality time with his family.



For more information, visit https://www.brrh.com/.



