Steven Barriger Appointed Chief of Staff for B.R.A.K.E.S. National Teen Defensive Driving Program

CONCORD, N.C., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) national teen defensive driving program today announces the appointment of Steven Barriger to the newly created position of Chief of Staff.

Mr. Barriger will assist the organization's executive director in providing leadership and oversight for day-to-day functions and staff. He will focus on developing and implementing strategies to meet the organizational goals while advancing the B.R.A.K.E.S. mission of saving lives and making roadways safer.

B.R.A.K.E.S. Chief of Staff Steven Barriger

Mr. Barriger joins B.R.A.K.E.S. after spending nearly 28 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where held numerous officer-level positions. Most recently, he spent five years as the Director, Commander's Action Group for Marine Corps Forces in Europe and Africa. He holds a Master of Science degree in National Resource Strategy from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School For National Security and Resource Strategy, as well as a Master of Science in Systems Technology from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Mr. Barriger's transition to B.R.A.K.E.S. was facilitated by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship program, which provides transitioning service members with professional training and hands-on experience in the civilian workforce.

"Steve brings extensive leadership experience to this new position, which will play an integral role in continued growth of our national teen defensive driving program," said B.R.A.K.E.S. Founder Doug Herbert. "We look forward to his contributions and welcome him to our team."

Through their participation in the pro-active defensive driving program, B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within their first three years of driving, according to an independent study conducted by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

About B.R.A.K.E.S.

Doug Herbert's B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe) is a GuideStar Platinum-rated 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to prevent injuries and save lives by training and educating teenage drivers and their parents about the importance of safe and responsible driving. B.R.A.K.E.S. was founded in 2008 after Top Fuel drag racer Doug Herbert lost his two young sons, Jon and James, in a tragic car crash. Today, more than 110,000 teens and parents from 50 different states and five countries have participated in the B.R.A.K.E.S. intensive training course.

Media Contact:

Jeff Perlman

818-317-3070

[email protected]

SOURCE B.R.A.K.E.S.