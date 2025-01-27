Steven Bass Joins Medicus IT as Chief Revenue Officer

Sales, marketing, and client services executive with entrepreneur roots to lead accelerated growth

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT , a leading Healthcare Solutions Provider (HSP), today announced the appointment of Steven Bass as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Joining at a time of rapid growth for the company, Bass will lead sales, marketing, and channel development for Medicus IT's growth across the healthcare provider markets.

Medicus IT announced the appointment of Steven Bass as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Post this Steven Bass, Chief Revenue Officer, Medicus IT

Bass is an accomplished entrepreneur and business executive with a track record of generating growth through strategic scaling of global sales, marketing, and client management services. His 30-plus years of experience encompasses leading, growing, and transforming IT service organizations of various sizes.

In healthcare, Bass previously served as Vice President of Sales for a global digital agency, where he led high-growth accounts for the health vertical market practice, including large-scale pharmaceutical, payer, and provider companies. As an entrepreneur, he helped redevelop health systems operations software to manage capacity, coordinate patient care, automate flow, and improve asset utilization. Bass is also a former Chief Marketing Officer for a leading healthcare service provider that supports hospitals, ambulatory care facilities, and community health centers.

Bass began his prolific career as a Pittsburgh, Pa.-based pioneering entrepreneur in digital marketing and web application development, which jumpstarted his entrepreneur stint in leading technology startups to successful exit and acquisition. He advanced to lead sales, marketing, and client management for multiple private equity-backed managed service providers (MSPs), a leading healthcare service provider, a leading healthcare digital agency, and a global systems integrator.

Bass' leadership, commitment to excellence, and in-depth knowledge of technology solutions are credited for significantly impacting business growth across diverse vertical industries. His achievements include guiding the strategic direction and growth of both smaller venture-backed and $100 million-plus businesses; playing an integral role contributing to the successful growth of four companies, which resulted in two mergers and two acquisitions; and helping accelerate the growth of two global organizations, increasing revenue from hundreds of millions to more than $1 billion.

"Steven's broad healthcare and MSP knowledge, augmented with his diverse expertise driving startups to late-stage acquisition and growth companies to increased profitability, are invaluable assets needed in cementing Medicus IT as the national leader in our industry," said Chris Jann, founder and CEO of Medicus IT. "We're excited to welcome Steven to provide strong team leadership and accelerate our growth for years to come."

"I'm thrilled to join Medicus IT, the leading MSP in ambulatory and community health," said Bass. "I'm eager to support physicians and their assistants, nurses, practice administrators, and staff to improve care and the patient experience. Research consistently shows that patient-centered care leads to better outcomes and patient experiences. I'm also inspired by the company's culture, which attracts former entrepreneurs like me. The startup energy and drive to get the job done is exciting!"

Journalists: Download a photo of Steven Bass here.

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,500 providers, with more than 50,000 users across 2,500 locations. Follow us on X , LinkedIn , and Facebook, and subscribe to our blog .

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

SOURCE Medicus IT