Steven Blaire Joins DRC Executive Leadership as Vice President of Platform and Cloud Services

PHILADELPHIA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation (DRC), an industry-leading provider of cloud-optimized, enterprise solutions in Insurtech (insurance technology), is proud to announce Steven Blaire as a new addition to the executive leadership team as Vice President of Platform and Cloud Services.

Steven has been with DRC for the past 5 years as Director of Quality Assurance and Release Management. During this time, he has led all aspects of software testing, automation and release engineering. His experienced perspective and collaborative nature has resulted in elevating existing quality standards and release protocols as well as leading DRC's transition to a DevOps culture while introducing modern software management tools (Azure DevOps Services). Steven also leads DRC's internship program that has contributed to the growth of the DRC family in Hawai'i.

As DRC's Vice President of Platform and Cloud Services, Steven will be using his proven expertise to oversee DRC's cloud services and security, software quality, testing, and automation capabilities. He understands the complex capabilities of the DRC Insurance Platform and is committed to delivering proven and reliable services.

On being promoted to his new position, Blaire states "I am excited about the next chapter in my career with DRC. DRC has strong company culture and unwavering commitment to clients. I am looking forward to building on that strong foundation with a focus on security, quality, efficiency and operational excellence. I have the pleasure of working with a talented group of engineers who are motivated to take DRC to the next level."

"Having worked with Steven the past several years, I am confident that DRC will continue to grow our cloud capabilities in a scalable and sustainable manner under Steven's leadership," says Les McElhaney, Vice President of Product and Technology. "He has a clear vision of where we want to be and knows how to facilitate action to get us there. It is exciting to welcome Steven to this new and important role."

About DRC

DRC provides innovative, cloud-based, enterprise solutions to P&C insurance companies looking to boost their business development efforts, reduce administrative overhead, and accelerate speed-to-market for their products through automation. RS X Rating, DRC's no-code rating solution, gives actuaries the ability to configure powerful automation functions without IT assistance, and to price risks and model products, no matter how complex, all through a familiar Microsoft Excel® interface. DRC's flagship product is the DRC Insurance Platform, a full-service policy administration system, including portals, quoting, billing, claims, and advanced analytics, powered by RS X Rating, and engineered to streamline internal processes and empower business users within a secure and robust enterprise ecosystem. DRC has remained committed to total customer satisfaction throughout its 50-year history, and its clients, running the gamut of size and scope from large global carriers to regional start-ups, continue to rely on DRC's trusted solutions to manage over $7 billion in written premium. To learn more about DRC, visit www.decisionresearch.com.

