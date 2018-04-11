Steven D. Black Elected to BNY Mellon Board of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Steven Black to the Board," said Charles W. Scharf, BNY Mellon Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Steve's breadth and depth of knowledge and experience in our industry will be enormous assets and will complement our Board's existing expertise."

Mr. Black, 65, has been Co-CEO of Bregal Investments, a private equity firm, since September 2012. He was the Vice Chairman of JP Morgan Chase & Co. from March 2010 through February 2011 and a member of the firm's Operating and Executive Committees. Prior to that position, Mr. Black was the Executive Chairman of JP Morgan Investment Bank from October 2009 through March 2010, and served as Co-CEO of JP Morgan Investment Bank from 2004 through 2009. Mr. Black was the Deputy Co-CEO of JP Morgan Investment Bank since 2003. He also served as head of JP Morgan Investment Bank's Global Equities business since 2000 following a career at Citigroup and its predecessor firms.

Mr. Black also serves on the Board of Directors of Nasdaq, Inc. since his election in December 2011.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. As of Dec. 31, 2017, BNY Mellon had $33.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

