Steven D. Kris Named Chair of National Jewish Health Board of Directors

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven D. Kris has been appointed Chair of the National Jewish Health Board of Directors. He succeeds Rich Baer, who has been board chair since April 2018. Baer will continue to serve as a board member.

Steven D. Kris is the new Chair of the Board of Directors for National Jewish Health, the nation's leading respiratory hospital.

Kris is the principal of Conundrum Capital LLC, a private investment company. He also serves as a board member and advisor to several portfolio companies. He has been a member of the National Jewish Health Board of Directors since 2008, including service on the Finance and Executive Committees and as chair of the Investment Committee. Kris's father, Alan Kris, was a National Jewish Health Trustee from 1979 to 1981.

Kris serves on the boards and committees of several charitable institutions, including Children's Hospital Foundation. In 2007, he received the Kal Zeff Businesses Leader Award from Jewish Family Service of Colorado. Steve earned a BBA in Finance from the University of Colorado in 1988 and is married with two children.

"We are thrilled to have Steve assume leadership of our Board of Directors," said Michael Salem, MD, President and CEO of National Jewish Health. "His deep knowledge of National Jewish Health will be invaluable as we chart a course for the future."

Former Board Chair Rich Baer added, "It is tremendously rewarding to lead the Board of Directors for this extraordinary organization. I am confident that Steve will provide thoughtful, wise guidance as the new chair, and I offer him my support and well wishes as he takes on this leadership role."

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 121 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit www.njhealth.org.

