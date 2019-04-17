Steven Epstein Joins Syft Board of Directors

STRATFORD, Conn., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading national provider of healthcare inventory control and end-to-end supply chain cost management software and services, Syft® today announced that Steven B. Epstein has joined its board of directors. Epstein is the founder and senior health partner at the prominent law firm Epstein Becker & Green.

Steven B. Epstein, the "father of the healthcare legal industry," has joined Syft's board of directors.

Since he founded the firm in 1973, Epstein has pioneered healthcare law, growing the organization to approximately 270 lawyers in 14 cities. Epstein Becker & Green supports clients throughout the country in 25 different areas of health practice, ranging from health policy to strategic partnering to complex compliance issues, with more than 100 attorneys dedicated to the healthcare specialty.

"Steven's depth of expertise in healthcare law is unparalleled," said Todd Plesko, CEO at Syft. "His legal insight, industry experience, and guidance on how technology is opening up new opportunities in healthcare will be invaluable to our organization. We're honored to have him join our board."

"Syft is an industry-leading company that is poised for growth," said Epstein. "The healthcare industry is undergoing a revolution right now in terms of making hospitals more efficient, and in order to do that they have to look outside their four walls. The Syft Synergy software and services platform allows hospitals to realize greater efficiencies through automation and powerful analytics. With the healthcare system as dynamic as it is right now, and the changes being adopted, it's important to be on the forefront, and I see that Syft is helping hospitals do things that they haven't been able to do successfully with internal resources."

Chambers USA has ranked Epstein among the "Leaders in Their Field" in the Healthcare category (2009 to 2018) and has referred to him as the "father of the healthcare [legal] industry."

About Syft® (Formerly Management Health Solutions)

Syft® enables enterprise-wide inventory management through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. The comprehensive Syft Synergy® platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions and facilitates immediate supply savings with a range of capabilities including master data management, inventory services, supply chain management software, analytics, and advanced reporting. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 500 U.S. hospitals and health systems to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization. For more information, visit Syft at www.syftco.com.

Media Contact

Vanessa Ulrich

(410) 534.1161

vulrich@sage-growth.com

SOURCE Syft

Related Links

http://www.syftco.com

