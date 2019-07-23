Steven Evans Joins First Sound Bank as Senior Vice President and Manager of Commercial Banking

SEATTLE, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Sound Bank (OTCBB: FSWA) today announced that Steven Evans has joined the bank as Senior Vice President and Manager of Commercial Banking.

Evans brings over 20 years of finance and sales management experience to the bank. Evans was a top producer and received several awards growing financial portfolios in various markets in the US, Canada and abroad. Evans started his career in risk management and traveled extensively teaching and speaking to financial firms on how to protect their business assets. During a brief period Evans left finance to join two startup ventures only to return as a regional manager for an institutional lender.

Evans earned his degree at the University of Washington and earned his certification in personal training from the National Academy Sports Medicine. In his off time he enjoys running, mountaineering, Nordic skiing and general fitness. Evans is a former board member of Epilepsy Foundation Northwest, and still devotes time to this effort.

In announcing Evans hiring, First Sound Bank President & CEO Marty Steele said, "I am very excited to have Steven join our team here at First Sound Bank. In his past banking roles Steven has been a proven producer, team player, and leader. He has deep expertise in many areas of commercial banking, particularly SBA lending. As the new manager of our commercial banking division, Steven will be in a critical leadership role for our bank to position us for increased growth and profitability in the near future."

About First Sound Bank

Seattle-based First Sound Bank offers customized banking for small- to medium-sized businesses, organizations, not-for-profits and professionals in the Puget Sound region. The bank is committed to delivering personalized service, convenient access, and competitive rates to support the needs of the business community. First Sound Bank offers online banking at www.firstsoundbank.com and an expansive array of cash management services, as well as ATM banking throughout the country and abroad.

SOURCE First Sound Bank

