Steven G. Auerbach Joins HPOne Board of Directors

TRUMBULL, Conn., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HPOne , a leading sales and marketing organization operating across multiple segments of the Medicare and health insurance marketplaces, has announced that Steven G. Auerbach joined its Board of Directors.

Mr. Auerbach brings more than 30 years of healthcare benefits experience having most recently served as the CEO of Alegeus, a leading benefit administration platform in consumer directed healthcare. At Alegeus, Steve helped transform the consumer experience of managing healthcare benefit accounts to get the right coverage, care and savings strategies. Prior to Alegeus, Steve was the President of Connextions, a leading member acquisition platform for the nation's top health plans, which was acquired by OptumHealth in 2011.

"HPOne is leading its industry in transforming the way consumers shop for Medicare by leveraging technology, advanced analytics and a talented team," said HPOne Executive Chairman of the Board Jim Foreman. "Steve's decades of experience leading innovations in the consumer experience in healthcare benefits will be instrumental in driving HPOne's next phase of growth and transformation."

Investment funds affiliated with Lightyear Capital LLC ("Lightyear") recently completed a recapitalization of HPOne. Mark F. Vassallo, Managing Partner of Lightyear said, "Steve did an outstanding job with Alegeus for us, and we look forward to bringing his years of experience to bear at the HPOne board."

"Steve's proven track record of growing industry-leading healthcare businesses like Connextions and Alegeus is a big asset to HPOne," said HPOne CEO Bill Stapleton.

"I am excited to work with the amazing team at HPOne as they continue to advance their health insurance shopping platform. The opportunities are tremendous for the business as it works to simplify the complex process of buying health insurance for senior citizens," said Steve Auerbach.

About HPOne

HPOne is a leading Medicare and health insurance sales and marketing organization, delivering direct-to-consumer marketing, enrollment and contact center solutions on behalf of national and regional health plans. Founded in 2006, the HPOne mission is to help consumers navigate the complexities of Medicare, ensuring each enrollment provides a comprehensive, cost-effective plan that suits individual needs with continued support as the programs evolve. This consumer-first approach, coupled with a culture of personalized attention, is why HPOne is an industry leader in performance marketing, member acquisition and retention. With nine locations across the country, HPOne serves consumers in every state. In 2020, HPOne announced a recapitalization of the company with Lightyear Capital, which led to a cash investment supporting future growth and strategic objectives. For more information, visit HPOne .

