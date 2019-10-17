Steven H. Goldberg To Receive A 2019 M&A Advisor Leadership Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Advisor is proud to announce that BakerHostetler partner Steven H. Goldberg is a recipient of the 2019 M&A Advisor Leadership Award. Mr. Goldberg will be honored for his significant contribution to the mergers and acquisitions industry and inducted into the M&A Advisor Hall of Fame at the 18th Annual M&A Advisor Awards Gala on Tuesday, November 19, at The New York Athletic Club in Manhattan.

Mr. Goldberg is a partner and co-leader of the Mergers and Acquisition team at BakerHostetler. He has over 25 years of professional experience that encompasses the full spectrum of global M&A. Throughout the last decade, Mr. Goldberg has been honored and recognized by The M&A Advisor, with several awards in the Deal of the Year and Sector (TMT) categories. He's been continually recognized and ranked in both The Legal 500 and Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business. Mr. Goldberg sits on the advisory board of WITNESS, a global human rights organization, as well as the 2019 Law360 Editorial Board for Mergers & Acquisitions.

Mr. Goldberg has a B.A. from Washington University and a J.D. from New York University School of Law.

"We are excited to present Steven Goldberg with a 2019 M&A Advisor Leadership Award," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder of The M&A Advisor. "We've been presenting Leadership Awards to Distressed Investing, Turnaround, and M&A professionals for nearly 20 years. Over the course of his career, Steven has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to consistent performance at the highest level. The industry has unquestionably been the beneficiaries of Steven's efforts."

With the presentation of The 2019 M&A Advisor Leadership Award, Mr. Goldberg joins a notable and exclusive community of industry leaders who have preceded him as lifetime and leadership award winners, including Wilbur L. Ross, Jack Butler, Charles Downer, Andrew W. Rice, Patricia Menendez-Cambo, Jim Bunn, Robert "Steve" Miller, Harvey R. Miller, John Reiss, Marshall Sonenshine, Van Conway, Sheila Smith, James H.M. Sprayregen and John Bolduc, among others.

