Steven H. Wilhelm, A.P.C. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Steven H. Wilhelm, A.P.C. is a law firm that specializes in Business Litigation Matters, Real Estate and Trust Matters and Employment Law. Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the firm specializes in contract review, preparation and negotiation, litigation in state or federal court, patent, copyright and trademark disputes, lease review and creation, limited partnership contracts, turnarounds, financials and tax issues, damage control, reputation management and more. With a team of lawyers dedicated to quality customer service, the firm ensures that their clients' needs are met diligently and in a timely manner. The firms, "business lawyers read the updates and changes to the law, and combine a wealth of experience and knowledge of the most recent issue and developments as they relate to obtaining solutions for the client." As San Diego's most trusted law firm, the firm prides itself on its tenacity and awareness to their clients' needs.

Amassing over forty two years of experience in the industry, Steven H. Wilhelm is a renowned expert in the field of Business Law. As a Consumer Attorney of San Diego, Wilhelm is specialized in several facets of law. Throughout his career, Wilhelm has held many prestigious roles. Having had extensive courtroom experience, in his previous roles, Wilhelm has served as a legal advisor and litigator on matters ranging from the formation of corporations, to employment law issues and resolution. Additionally, he has had experience in lease review and creation, stock option plans and other employee incentive programs.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Wilhelm attended the University of Kansas, School of Law where he earned his Juris Doctor degree.

To further his professional development, Wilhelm is an affiliate of several organizations including the California Bar Association and Kansas State Bar.

