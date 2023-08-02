Steven J. Kelly's Fight for Justice Began When He Was 14; His 'Survivors Stories' Episode Recalls How His Sister's 1988 Unprosecuted Murder Fuels His Battle Against "Assembly-line" Injustice

Mr. Kelly's powerful profile in resistance, resilience and healing starts today

BALTIMORE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been more than three decades since Steven J. Kelly's sister, Mary Frances, was abducted, raped and murdered near his family's Bel Air, Harford County home. Mary Frances was 28, a single mom with two young daughters. Steve was 14, a first-year student at C. Milton Wright High School. As a now renowned Baltimore-based trial attorney (a Partner at Grant & Eisenhofer) and victims' rights advocate reveals in the latest episode of Survivors Stories, searing memories of his sister's unprosecuted murder never fade. Instead, they embolden his daily battle on behalf of all crime victims he represents against their attackers and enablers, and a flawed justice system that frequently results in "assembly-line injustice."

MISSING person poster, Mary Frances Kelly. (Family Photo)

One of nine children raised on a farm, Steve's father died when he was only nine, and older sister Mary Frances was like a mother to him and their seven siblings as their mom worked full-time at a local hospital. "Mary practically raised me," he shares in the survivor-impact video, in which he also recalls the horrific moment in 1988 he and his family learned that what local police had initially, casually, somewhat callously treated as just another missing-person report, turned out – six-months later - to be his sister's abduction, rape and murder. "In our living room, on a table, the detective emptied from an envelope her belongings that included a necklace, it read, "World's Greatest Mom"; it was a gift from her daughters," he vividly recounts.

Frustrated by the pace of the investigation before his sister's body was found (the family, not police, widely distributed MISSING posters) and identified through dental records, the teenager's first encounter with the justice system would become even more infuriating when law enforcement failed to make an arrest and hold responsible Mary's attacker.

"I learned starting then the color of justice is green, and that people with means have a much greater chance of getting off . . . than us poor farmers who didn't know any better," he said. "As a result the murderer (from a wealthy local family) went free and is free to this day."

Steve's practice is exclusively devoted to representing victims and survivors – including those severely injured by clergy sexual abuse – and he is guided by Mary's memory, and the belief that "she would say do justice but focus on healing without getting distracted by your Irish Temper; focus on helping others heal. That's what we do."

Outside state and federal courthouses, Steve has also served on victims' rights boards and commissions, testifying on proposed legislation before officials, and training advocates, prosecutors, and judges. He has also served on the Board of Directors of the Maryland Crime Victims' Resource Center. G&E and Jenner Law are co-sponsoring that organization's statewide annual fall awards and recognition event.

Survivors Stories is presented as a public service by sexual abuse attorneys from Jenner Law, Grant & Eisenhofer, and Baird Mandalas Brockstedt & Federico , in conjunction with SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused By Priests). The multi-part series premiered just before legislative hearings on the proposed Child Victims Act of 2023 (which takes effect October 1st), and prior to the release of the Maryland Office of Attorney General's scathing report on systemic child sexual abuse within and beyond the Baltimore archdiocese.

Survivors Stories is part of the wide ranging public information effort that includes an online grassroots petition advocating for survivors rights. David Lorenz, leader of the state's chapter of SNAP, hosts the petition campaign, and has been among the most outspoken supporters of the CVA.

Attorneys Robert K. Jenner, of Jenner Law; M. Elizabeth Graham, Grant & Eisenhofer; and Philip Federico, Baird Mandalas Brockstedt & Federico, commended the courage of Steve, their friend and colleague, along with all the participants in the series, many of whom also appeared at the legislative hearings.

