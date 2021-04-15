Steven J. Rosenstein is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

AVENTURA, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven J. Rosenstein, DMD, FAGD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dentist for his professional excellence in the field of dentistry and his exemplary contributions to his community at Rosenstein and Gartner Dentistry, PLLC.

Rosenstein and Gartner Dentistry, PLLC proudly serves North Miami Beach and the Aventura, Florida area at 20803 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 306. The Aventura Dentists, Doctors Steven J. Rosenstein, DMD, Judith L. Gartner, DMD, MMSc, and Gabriela Cohen, DMD, are dedicated to providing the best possible dental care with state-of-the-art equipment and sterilization technologies. As dental experts, they specialize in all facets of their work, including dental implants, veneers, general dentistry, root canal, Invisalign, crowns, restorative dentistry, periodontal disease, sleep apnea, bridges, and teeth whitening.

A distinguished dentist, Dr. Steven J. Rosenstein has been practicing dental medicine for over 40 years. He has garnered a commendable reputation for his vast repertoire of comprehensive adult dentistry expertise, including cosmetics, prosthodontics, Invisalign, endodontics, and whitening. In his current position, he remains committed to helping his patients achieve their maximum level of oral health. Through carefully listening to their desires, concerns, and any fears, Dr. Rosenstein devotes significant time with his patients to understand the current status of their dental health. This plays a major role in the planning for a more comfortable and predictable future.

Born in Albany, NY, Dr. Rosenstein attended Colgate University before moving on to the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. He received his dental degree and subsequently completed a General Practice Residency in the United States Public Health Service. He returned to Philadelphia and began his private practice career, which he maintained for 21 years. Since 1998, he has been practicing dental medicine in Aventura, Florida.

An active member in his field, Dr. Rosenstein maintains a membership with the American Dental Association, The Academy of Osseointegration (AO), The International Academy of Adhesive Dentistry (IAAD), The International Team of Implantology (ITI), and is a distinguished Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Rosenstein served on the Board of Directors of AO for seven years and is currently on the Board of IAAD. He is also an active participant in two local study clubs to share his knowledge and learn from his colleagues. Dr. Rosenstein is also an Associate Clinical Professor at The University of Florida Dental School and teaches one day a week at the clinic in Hialeah.

In his spare time, Dr. Rosenstein enjoys spending time with his family. He loves traveling, reading, music of all kinds, and playing golf. He and his wife, Merle enjoy art festivals, movies, live plays, and the ballet. He would like to thank his wife and children for their love and support, as well as his mother, Joan. In addition, he dedicates this recognition to the loving memory of his grandfather, Harry Braun, and father, Marvin.

Additionally, Dr. Rosenstein dedicates this honorable recognition to Dr. Jay Siebert and Dr. Morton Amsterdam, Dr. Arnold Weisgold, and Dr. L.D. Pankey.

To learn more, please visit https://www.theaventuradentists.com/

