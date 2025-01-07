Steven Kalkanis, M.D., CEO of Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Medical Group, will deliver the keynote address at the Detroit 2030 District Kickoff Party & Fundraiser

DETROIT, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit 2030 District is pleased to announce Steven Kalkanis, M.D., CEO of Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Medical Group, as the keynote speaker for its Kickoff Party and fundraiser on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at the Detroit Roostertail .

"We are honored to have Dr. Kalkanis join us as our keynote speaker. Henry Ford Health's ambitious sustainability goals align with the mission of the Detroit 2030 District," said Kendal Kuneman, Executive Director of the Detroit 2030 District.

Henry Ford Health is leading the charge in healthcare sustainability, aiming to achieve net-zero operational emissions by 2050. Dr. Kalkanis will discuss how Henry Ford Health is helping to create a greener, healthier Detroit by embedding sustainability into Destination: Grand, a major expansion of its Detroit campus including a new, state-of-the-art, 1.2 million sq. ft. hospital facility, as well as its transformative Future of Health project in collaboration with Michigan State University and the Detroit Pistons.

"At Henry Ford Health, we see firsthand how environmental factors can impact the health of our patients and community. That is why we are deeply committed to sustainability and aim to achieve net-zero operational emissions by 2050," said Dr. Kalkanis. "The Detroit 2030 District is a powerful example of what can be accomplished when leaders from across our city unite to make a difference. This collective effort is truly inspirational and will benefit Detroiters for generations to come."

Destination: Grand, the brand-new hospital facility and patient tower, is set to open in Detroit in 2029.

Event sponsors include DTE, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and Johnson Controls. The semi-formal event will be held at the historic and newly renovated Roostertail (insert video). The evening will include a sit-down dinner, cash bar, exhibit trade show, and silent auction.

For more information about the Detroit 2030 District and to purchase tickets, visit 2030districts.org/Detroit .

About the Detroit 2030 District:

The Detroit 2030 District is part of a national movement to create a high-performance building district by reducing the environmental impacts of building construction and operations while increasing building owners' return on investment, promoting economic development and supporting environmental justice. The organization's mission is to educate and assist Detroit building owners and managers with reducing carbon emissions and operating expenses by reducing energy and water consumption and transportation emissions to and from their buildings.

