Steven Katcher Joins VENTURE.co's Investment Syndication Team

BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventureco Holdings (VENTURE.co) today announced that Steven Katcher has assumed the newly created role of Senior Director. In this role, Katcher will be distributing private investments into the independent broker-dealer channel, supplementing an historically analog workflow with cloud-based technology.

Steve's experience crosses most major asset classes, raising investment capital for late stage venture companies, private equity, hedge funds, energy and real estate firms through financial intermediaries. Prior to joining VENTURE.co, Steve built, managed, and motivated sales and marketing teams in recruiting, advisory services, national accounts management and wholesaling. In short, Steve knows financial services distribution inside and out.

Aaron Pollak, CEO of VENTURE.co said, "Steve is uniquely experienced in both capital distribution and financial technology – a rare blend in the private capital markets industry. We have worked with Steve as a both partner and client – and today we welcome him as our colleague."

Steven Katcher said, "In a recent role, I was successful in launching an alternatives product suite for an advisor platform. In my current role with VENTURE.co, I have the opportunity to replicate that work for registered investment advisors and broker-dealers across the country. I look forward to increasing advisor access to private placements on a national scale."

About VENTURE.co: Ventureco Holdings includes two wholly owned subsidiaries. VENTURE.co Brokerage Services, LLC, a FINRA-member broker-dealer, provides private capital investment banking services, including wholesale management, across industries and asset classes. VENTURE.co Services, LLC is a SaaS technology provider that brings private capital distribution, syndication, and subscription into a secure, cloud-based portal. For more information, visit www.venture.co.

All securities are sold through VENTURE.co Brokerage Services, LLC (member, FINRA) and its affiliated representatives.

