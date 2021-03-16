Steven L. Shore, MD, FAAP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Situated at 6100 Lake Forrest Drive, Suite 100, Sandy Springs Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine P.C. proudly serves children and adolescents in Atlanta and the surrounding communities. The dedicated group of seven pediatricians provides excellent medical care for over 50 years. At the medical center, the wide range of quality services provided includes well check-ups, sick visits, immunizations, dietician, refills, chronic and recurrent illnesses, acute illnesses, attention deficit medications, and after hours.



Board-Certified in Pediatrics, Dr. Shore has accrued 53 years of expert knowledge and professional experience. He offers a vast repertoire of expertise in muscular/skeletal infections, Kawasaki disease, recurrent infections, immune deficiencies, fevers of unknown origin, recurrent staph infections, and Herpes simplex virus in infants and children. In his current capacity, Dr. Shore provides the highest standard of pediatric care at Sandy Springs Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine P.C and has been serving patients there for the past 39 years. Additionally, Dr. Shore is also an expert witness, for both defense and plaintiffs, in cases involving pediatrics and young adults.



To prepare for his career, Dr. Shore excelled academically. He completed his undergraduate studies with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and obtained his Master of Arts degree in History from the University of Pennsylvania, both in 1963. Soon thereafter, he earned his Medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in 1967. He went on to complete an Internship and Pediatric residency at Boston Children's Hospital from 1966 to 1968. Gaining valuable knowledge, Dr. Shore also completed his Infectious disease fellowship at Emory University School of Medicine from 1972 to 1974 and a Virology Fellowship at the University of Sheffield. He did research in immunology and virology from 1968 to 1981 at the Centers for Disease Control. He is board-certified from the American Board of Pediatrics and was certified by the American Board of Pediatric Infectious Disease from 1994-2015.



A Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Shore remains abreast of the latest industry innovations and developments. He maintains an active membership with the American Medical Association.



Dr. Shore dedicates this recognition to his mentors, Philip Tumulty, MD, Charles Reimer, Ph.D., and Andre Nahmias, MD.



