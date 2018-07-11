Steven Lee Joins Genesis Financial Solutions as SVP, Business Development for Genesis Credit

"We are pleased to have Steven join our executive team. His outstanding leadership skills and extensive industry knowledge will be a great value to growing Genesis Credit," said Mark Denman, President, Genesis Credit. "His vast knowledge and leadership will help the company achieve our strategic goals and solidify our dominance of the second-look financing industry."

Steven comes to Genesis Financial Solutions with over 20 years' experience in the financial industry and business management. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President - Client Development Director at Citi Retail Services. In this role, he was responsible for leading partnerships and products. Prior to that, Steven held different senior roles at Citi in the US and internationally. Steven graduated from California State University, Sacramento with a degree in Management Information Systems.

About Genesis Financial Solutions

Genesis Financial Solutions, Inc. is the leading provider of non-prime consumer financing solutions with over 2.2 million customers, 200,000 new cardholders monthly, and 1,000 team members. Genesis provides top quality financing solutions and respectful service for non-prime consumers through our merchant and direct-to-consumer credit card programs. Our programs offer consumers, who are typically turned down by a prime lender, a second chance to access financing and credit cards with simple terms, competitive rates, and excellent customer service. For more information visit Genesis' website at www.genesis-fs.com.

