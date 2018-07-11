Steven Lee Joins Genesis Financial Solutions as SVP, Business Development for Genesis Credit
Jan 08, 2019, 11:30 ET
BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Financial Solutions announced Steven Lee has joined the company as SVP, Business Development for Genesis Credit, the private label financing business unit of Genesis Financial Solutions. The programs offered through the Genesis Credit brand allows retailers, vendors, and contractors a way to provide customers, who are typically turned down by prime lenders, access to high quality financing solutions with flexible payment plans and attractive promotions.
As SVP, Business Development, Steven will drive sales growth for Genesis Credit, while also focusing on implementing marketing strategies to drive brand development and consumer life cycle engagement.
"We are pleased to have Steven join our executive team. His outstanding leadership skills and extensive industry knowledge will be a great value to growing Genesis Credit," said Mark Denman, President, Genesis Credit. "His vast knowledge and leadership will help the company achieve our strategic goals and solidify our dominance of the second-look financing industry."
Steven comes to Genesis Financial Solutions with over 20 years' experience in the financial industry and business management. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President - Client Development Director at Citi Retail Services. In this role, he was responsible for leading partnerships and products. Prior to that, Steven held different senior roles at Citi in the US and internationally. Steven graduated from California State University, Sacramento with a degree in Management Information Systems.
About Genesis Financial Solutions
Genesis Financial Solutions, Inc. is the leading provider of non-prime consumer financing solutions with over 2.2 million customers, 200,000 new cardholders monthly, and 1,000 team members. Genesis provides top quality financing solutions and respectful service for non-prime consumers through our merchant and direct-to-consumer credit card programs. Our programs offer consumers, who are typically turned down by a prime lender, a second chance to access financing and credit cards with simple terms, competitive rates, and excellent customer service. For more information visit Genesis' website at www.genesis-fs.com.
