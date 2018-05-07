Steven Lichter joins AMRI as Senior Vice President, General Manager API

"I am very pleased to welcome Steve to the AMRI organization," said Mulhern. "He brings a great wealth of knowledge and leadership skills, having led API and finished drug product manufacturing and supply chain functions for a wide variety of complex substances and forms. Steve will be a great addition to our executive team as we continue to deliver expert solutions and enhanced value to our customers."

Steven joins AMRI from Akorn, where he served as executive vice president, operations, where he was responsible for plant operations, supply chain, engineering and technical services. Previously he spent 32 years at Abbott, most recently as corporate vice president, operations and head of their Established Pharmaceutical Division, where he was responsible for global supply chain operations, procurement to distribution, manufacturing science and technology, engineering, and commercial operations. During his tenure at Abbott, he also held positions in manufacturing and marketing. Steven holds an MBA and bachelor of science in business management from Northern Illinois University.

"I am honored to join the AMRI team," said Lichter. "AMRI has great depth of scientific expertise and market-leading technology supporting the development and manufacture of complex APIs. I look forward to working with our leadership team and employees worldwide as we continue in our pursuit to be the leading solutions-based provider in the CDMO industry."

About AMRI

AMRI, a global contract research and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, AMRI's team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in Discovery, Development and Analytical Services and Fine Chemicals; API Manufacturing; and Drug Product. For more information about AMRI, visit www.amriglobal.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steven-lichter-joins-amri-as-senior-vice-president-general-manager-api-300643309.html

SOURCE AMRI

Related Links

http://www.amriglobal.com

