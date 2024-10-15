Steven Paul Relaunches Atlas Comics on its 50th Anniversary at New York Comic Con

The Relaunch will Unveil an Exclusive Partnership with Walmart, a Live-Action Movie Development with Paramount Pictures, and Collectable Merchandise

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven Paul's SP Media Group announced today that it will relaunch Atlas Comics, a legacy comic book publisher founded by Martin Goodman (who also founded Marvel Comics), at New York Comic Con (NYCC) on the 50th anniversary of its original debut. The new title of the brand will be Atlas/Seaboard, and as part of the relaunch, it has entered an exclusive partnership with Walmart to distribute classic merchandise of the Atlas comic book characters. Atlas/Seaboard has also developed a line of collectible action figures with Mego Toys, a line of apparel with Mad Engine, and is in development with Paramount Pictures for a live-action film.

The relaunch of Atlas Comics is being led by Steven Paul, entertainment industry veteran and chairman of SP Media Group/Atlas Comics. A first look at the new collectibles made available by Walmart will be featured at a 1,200-square-foot booth on the main strip of NYCC, showcasing Atlas/Seaboard's relaunch. It will include giveaways, reprinted comic issues, and limited-edition clothing based on its most popular creative assets.

"Walmart is excited to further enhance collectibles experiences in stores and online, connecting the comic book community with exclusive merchandise inspired by dynamic Atlas character designs for fans to fall in love with all over again," said Frank Barbieri, vice president of content and digital at Walmart.

Helping lead the relaunch is Scott Karol, President of SP Media Group/Atlas Comics which is headquartered on the Paramount Pictures lot in Hollywood. Other key partners include Jason Goodman, publisher and grandson of Martin Goodman, and Jeff Rovin, Atlas/Seaboard's former editor-in-chief and writer of the best-selling Tom Clancy's Op-Center novels. Rovin and Goodman will be present to sign giveaway merchandise alongside Mego Toys president Marty Abrams, award-winning comic writer and artist Larry Hama, and Atlas/Seaboard's assistant editor and writer Ric Meyers

"Atlas/Seaboard has a treasure trove of fascinating characters and a deep history in the comic book world that we're beyond excited to resurface," said Paul. "The chance to carry on Martin Goodman's legacy and share this experience at New York Comic Con is an honor for us all as we begin to inject our titles with new life for modern audiences." 

One of Atlas/Seaboard's most popular characters, Devilina, will be reprised in a live-action film that is in development with Paramount Pictures, drawing from the original story about the sister of Satan who must confront her demonic powers and banish her brother back to hell. In addition to Devilina, Atlas/Seaboard plans to leverage its unique legacy to renew other key titles, including Phoenix, Grim Ghost, and Hands of the Dragon as the brand sets the stage for a new wave of creativity for the industry.

"The dynamic characters and world-building behind Atlas/Seaboard dates back to the golden age of comics, crafted by some of the greatest creators of all time," said Goodman. "We aim to honor their legacy and my grandfather's vision to build a powerhouse source of content and innovation."

"Having been an editor for major comic book publishers, it's safe to say that it's an absolute honor and thrilling moment to reintroduce Atlas/Seaboard to the world and to share this moment with fans at Comic-Con," added Rovin. "The possibilities of what's next for Atlas/Seaboard is exhilarating and something that I'll be extremely proud to watch flourish for years to come."

