Steven Penn Joins Care Angel as Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operations Officer

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Angel, the leader in AI and voice-enabled nurse assistant technology, today announced that Steven Penn has joined the healthcare organization as chief financial officer and chief operations officer. His appointment follows the news that Mike Hahn recently joined the company as vice president of business development, Patrick Byrne was named chairman of the board, and Bud Flagstad will serve as the company's CEO moving forward.

Mr. Penn comes to the role at a pivotal time for the organization, as Care Angel works to not only extend its offering to address evolving population health scenarios presented during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to solidify its position as the next-generation solution for improving health engagement and well-being management at the enterprise level. As the true potential of the company's advanced voice-enabled technology continues to be realized, Mr. Penn will play a collaborative role in helping to shape the roadmap for growth while taking primary responsibility for planning, implementing and managing the organization's financial functions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steven to the Care Angel executive management team at such a critical inflection point for our company," said Bud Flagstad, Care Angel CEO. "As a healthcare organization, we've already come so far in terms of managing population health, and at scale, with our on demand nurse assistants, but we are really only scratching the surface when it comes to realizing the full potential of AI and voice technology. We look forward to drawing from Steven's extensive financial and operational experience as we continue to evolve our offering to improve medical outcomes at the lowest cost."

Prior to joining Care Angel Mr. Penn served as the senior vice president of finance, technology and operations at U.S. Bank where he provided technology and operational organizations with financial planning, forecasting, budgeting and vendor partnership support. From a healthcare perspective, Mr. Penn brings to the position eight years with UnitedHealth Group where he was senior vice president of Operations - Innovation Research and Development and a member of the innovation senior leadership team that was responsible for planning, reporting, and metrics designed to help their team pursue innovative solutions in a rapid and flexible manner.

"Throughout the course of my career, I've always sought out financial roles that had a component of innovation involved, which is what made this opportunity with Care Angel so incredibly attractive," said Steven Penn. "This includes their game changing approach to population management, fueled by data and analytics to scale patient care at the enterprise level. I look forward to working in collaboration with Bud (Flagstad, CEO) and the rest of the executive management team as we continue to revolutionize the healthcare experience for our clients, partners, members and patients. This includes leveraging the powerful combination of AI, voice, telehealth and other digital services and tools to deliver an exceptional member experience."

Care Angel is the industry leader in automation and exponentially scalable solutions for continuous engagement, management, surveillance, triage, navigation and care of millions. ANGEL, the world's first voice-enabled, AI-Nurse Assistant comes to life through the company's award-winning SmartCare Platform. ANGEL enables the most effective, efficient and scalable way to engage, monitor and manage large, at-risk populations with complex and chronic conditions at the lowest cost, starting with a simple phone call or text-based care conversation. Care Angel's AI solutions give care teams the ability to conversationally collect accurate patient data, consistently and continuously, receiving regular updates on vitals and well-being to inform and manage real-time interventions and avoid missed care opportunities.

