Steven R. Smith Named President of AccuWeather

Smith, who most recently served as President of AccuWeather's Digital Media division, will expand his purview to encompass companywide products, technology, research and development, corporate development and strategy. Smith will continue to lead the media portfolio encompassing AccuWeather's consumer web and app properties as well as the 24/7 AccuWeather Network. He remains a member of the Board of Directors for both AccuWeather and its exclusive joint venture with the Chinese Meteorological Agency, AccuWeather Huafeng Media Group.

Dr. Myers said, "There is no one better suited for this role than Steven Smith. Over the past 12 years, Steven has been by my side leading the transformation of AccuWeather. He has been instrumental in our company's growth, and his appointment as President reflects my confidence that his leadership will continue to drive AccuWeather forward for many years to come."

Today's announcement reflects the evolution of Smith's responsibilities over the past six months, with several key AccuWeather executives now reporting into his organization, including the Chief Product, Chief Technology and Chief Content Officers.

"I am thrilled and grateful for this acknowledgement of my leadership and the course we have been charting for AccuWeather over the past few years," Smith said. "I look forward to continuing to work with and for Joel and with his strong and dynamic leadership team as well as the opportunity to have a greater impact on the business by accelerating our reach and continuing to drive innovation in ways only AccuWeather can."

Smith's promotion comes at a time when AccuWeather is on the cusp of several significant launches and improvements in our apps and with www.AccuWeather.com planned for the second half of the year that will greatly enhance the product experiences for users and advertisers. "I am incredibly proud to lead such a talented and creative team that continues to improve lives through leading-edge science, utility and design. These launches are the first in a series of many new innovations we are very excited to bring to market that will cement AccuWeather's leadership as a global digital media brand and as the most respected source of weather forecasts and warnings for all locations in the world known for their proven Superior Accuracy™ and for the immense value of what we deliver to our customers and users across all platforms."

Smith has an impressive background in weather and technology beginning from when he started working full-time at AccuWeather in 1999 as a staff meteorologist, providing real-time weather consultation for clients in the media and commercial sectors.

After holding a variety of positions that contributed to AccuWeather's research ,development and innovations , global weather data acquisition and management, as well as corporate IT, Smith was promoted to Chief Information Officer in 2007, followed by a promotion to Chief Digital Officer in 2013, and he was then named President, Digital Media in 2015, a position he has held until the present.

Born in Philadelphia, Smith earned a B.S. in meteorology from The Pennsylvania State University in 1999. In 2004, he completed Penn State's immersive Executive Management Program to help executives think strategically and globally. He is currently participating in Yale's Global Executive Leadership Program, an exclusive program aimed at continuing to enhance skills for executives who operate at the highest levels of global leadership.

Smith is married to Stacy Miskell. They and their 4 children reside in State College, Pennsylvania.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and www.AccuWeather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through radio, television, newspapers, smart phones, tablets, connected TVs, the AccuWeather Network and www.AccuWeather.com. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and CEO, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store. The AccuWeather iOS app is free at www.AppStore.com. Visit www.accuweather.com for additional information.

AccuWeather, RealFeel and MinuteCast, are all registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature Guide, AccuWeather RealImpact, AccuWeather RI, AccuWeather Network, Minute by Minute and Superior Accuracy are all trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. All other trademarks, product names and logos are the property of their respective owners.

For more information contact:

Eston Martz / 814.235.8622 / Eston.Martz@AccuWeather.com

Rhonda Seaton / 814.235.8555 / Rhonda.Seaton@AccuWeather.com

Geoff Phelps / 973-588-2000 / GPhelps@CoynePR.com

Brian Farley / 973-588-2000 / BFarley@CoynePR.com

SOURCE AccuWeather

Related Links

http://www.accuweather.com

