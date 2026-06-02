Steven Rindner Encourages Runners and Families to Gather for the 2026 Griffith Park Trail Marathon Relay & 8K

Calling All Runners, Friends, and Families to Spend a Day Outdoors at the Griffith Park Trail Marathon Relay & 8K

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With another summer trail racing season approaching in Southern California, runner and outdoor enthusiast Steven Rindner is looking forward to the return of the Griffith Park Trail Marathon Relay & 8K on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Known for his longtime interest in trail running, endurance training, and gravel biking, Steven Rindner sees the race in Griffith Park as a way to bring people outdoors that feels welcoming instead of overly competitive.

Set against the hills and trails of Griffith Park, the annual event has become a familiar tradition for many local runners who enjoy spending time outdoors while taking on a challenging but approachable course. From competitive relay teams to casual weekend runners tackling the 8K, the event draws a wide mix of participants from across Los Angeles.

For Rindner, the appeal goes beyond the race itself. "What stands out about this event is the atmosphere around it," he says. "People show up early, spend the morning together, cheer each other on, and stay long after they finish running. It feels more like a community gathering in the park than a typical race day."

Training That Carries into Everyday Life

Trail races ask runners to prepare differently from road races. The elevation changes, uneven terrain, and longer climbs create a different type of physical challenge, one that Rindner believes helps people become more confident and adaptable over time.

"You learn pretty quickly that trail running is about patience as much as fitness," Rindner says. "Some days feel great and other days don't, but the consistency of showing up and training adds up. That mindset carries into everyday life, too."

He adds that many runners who begin training for local races eventually branch out into other outdoor activities, including mountain biking, hiking trips, and longer endurance events. For some, trail running becomes less about finishing times and more about building routines that keep them active and connected to nature.

A Race Day That Feels Social

One of the things Rindner says he enjoys most about the Griffith Park event is how social the environment becomes throughout the day. Families, friends, and running groups often turn the race into an all-day outing, bringing food, picnic blankets, folding chairs, and recovery snacks to enjoy together after crossing the finish line.

"You'll see people setting up little picnic areas while they wait for teammates to come through," he says. "After the race, everyone's hanging around sharing food, talking about the course, and just enjoying the park together. It creates a really relaxed environment."

The event's relay format naturally encourages group participation, giving teams a chance to split the marathon distance while still sharing the overall experience. Meanwhile, the 8K remains a popular option for runners looking for a shorter trail race without giving up the atmosphere of a larger event.

Participants can also expect aid stations throughout the course, race timing, finisher medals, music, and post-race food and refreshments. The Lower Old Zoo staging area has become a recognizable meeting point for runners and spectators throughout the weekend.

Appreciating Griffith Park's Outdoor Culture

As one of the country's largest urban parks, Griffith Park has long served as a training ground for runners, cyclists, and hikers across Los Angeles. The trail system gives participants a chance to experience a quieter side of the city while remaining close to its center.

For Rindner, that balance is part of what keeps people coming back every year. "There's something special about being able to run through trails like this in the middle of Los Angeles," he says. "You get the challenge of the terrain, but you also get the chance to slow down a little afterward and actually enjoy where you are."

As trail running continues to grow in popularity, Steven Rindner believes races like the Griffith Park Trail Marathon Relay & 8K remain important because they encourage people of different experience levels to participate together in a low-pressure setting focused on movement, connection, and time outdoors.

To learn more or register for the Griffith Park Trail Marathon Relay & 8K, visit

https://griffithparkmarathonrelay.com/. Registration information is also available at

https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/LosAngeles/GriffithParkTrailMarathonRelay8K.

About Steven Rindner

Steven Rindner is a runner and outdoor enthusiast with a longtime interest in trail running, gravel biking, and distance training. Through his involvement in the Southern California running community, he encourages people to stay active, spend more time outdoors, and participate in events that bring communities together.

Media Contact Info:

Jonathan Smithsman

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Phone: 855-782-6012

SOURCE Steven Rindner