Steven Rivera Appointed Chief Revenue Officer of NRI North America

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomura Research Institute (NRI), a leading global provider of consulting and technology services, today announced that Steven Rivera has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for North America.

In this role, Rivera will oversee revenue-related functions across the region, including sales, marketing, demand generation, strategic partnerships, and client engagement.

Steven Rivera, CRO NRI-NA

Rivera brings more than 26 years of experience to the role, having held sales and marketing leadership positions within the cybersecurity, managed services, and consulting sectors. Over the course of his career, he has led the development of integrated go-to-market strategies and supported organizations in strengthening client relationships and operational alignment.

Prior to joining NRI, Rivera served as Chief Revenue Officer at Logically, where he was responsible for coordinating revenue functions across sales, marketing, client support, and pricing. His work focused on improving organizational alignment and supporting consistent business performance.

"Steven's experience across revenue leadership and his background in cybersecurity and consulting are well-aligned with our priorities in North America," said Toshi Oiwa, Chief Executive Officer of NRI North America. "We believe his perspective will contribute to the steady advancement of our regional capabilities and support our efforts to further deepen relationships with our clients over the long term."

Rivera's areas of expertise include enterprise sales leadership, revenue operations, cloud and cybersecurity solutions, and financial planning. He also brings experience in security consulting, risk analysis, program management, and governance, risk & compliance (GRC).

About NRI

In North America, NRI is a business and technology solutions consultancy. Guiding our clients from insight to execution, we design and deliver solutions that fuel growth, grow profitability, and result in lasting innovation. NRI has more than 16,000 employees in 16 countries and regions including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above US $4.8 billion and is rated "A" by S&P Global Ratings Japan. Learn more at www.nri-na.com.

SOURCE NRI