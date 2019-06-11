Steven Roberts, CEO and President of The Echo Design Group, Inc. Honored at 2019 Accessories Council ACE Awards

Steven, a published author and professional photographer with a passion for design and textiles, has worked closely with the Echo design team on the creative direction of the business. His commitment to innovation and his endless stream of ideas, such as championing the development of the Echo Touch™ Glove, has established the Echo vision for the future.

Under Steven's leadership, he has driven the transformation of the Echo business from a single product, in a single brand, to a global player with multiple brands in over a dozen categories – scarfs, bags, cold weather, gloves, outerwear, beachwear, bedding, bath, decorative fabric and trim, wall coverings, rugs, tabletop and table linens. The Echo brand has expanded its international presence to over 15 countries through its accessories and home product offerings.

This past year, Echo celebrated its 95th successful year in business. Founded in 1923 by Steven's grandparents, and joined most recently by Steven's son, representing the 4th generation, the company now has 3 generations of Roberts' working side by side. Known for its timelessly beautiful print, pattern and color, combined with impeccable craftsmanship and quality, the brand has kept its rich heritage and signature sense of style alive.

Steven understands the need for a brand to morph and grow along with the ever- changing world, "Each day we are inspired by our rich archive, history and brand story. And we challenge ourselves, our designs and products to be relevant to today's consumer."

About Echo and The Echo Design Group:

Established in 1923, Echo, a fourth generation American brand, is a leader in creating innovative and beautifully designed accessories and home products. The brand includes scarfs, bags, cold weather, gloves, outerwear and beachwear. Echo home collections consist of bedding, bath products, decorative fabric and trim, wall coverings, rugs, tabletop and table linens. These products are distributed globally. The Echo Design Group creates collections through private label for major brands and retailers, prominent museums such as MoMA and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and through its 35 year licensing relationship with the Ralph Lauren family of brands.

