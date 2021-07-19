Steven S. Louis, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HINSDALE, Ill., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven S. Louis, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Orthopedic Surgeon for his years of excellent work in the medical field and his dedication to his patients at Hinsdale Orthopaedics.

Steven S. Louis, MD

Since 1997, he has been a critical member of the Hinsdale Orthopaedics team. Fellowship-trained in Trauma, his specialty is treating pelvic injuries, complex fractures, nonunions, anterior hip replacements, minimally invasive knee replacements, and infections. Dr. Louis was one of the first surgeons in Chicago to use the Direct Anterior Approach to perform total hip surgeries. For knee replacements, he creates customized surgical implants. He prefers minimally invasive options, to give his patients the best chance of recovery and return to normal life.



For over 20 years, Dr. Louis has been best treatment for every patient, using the latest advancements in medical technology and relying on a skilled medical team. He loves to help his patients recover from difficult injuries, and help them get back on their feet and back to living a healthy life.



At Hinsdale Orthopaedics, he works to integrate the newest in minimally invasive procedures, resulting in improved quality of patient recovery, with less pain and shorter hospital stays. Dr. Louis knows that patients and their families often face difficult decisions, and he approaches this aspect of his work with compassion, humor, and understanding.



Dr. Louis is currently the Director of Orthopaedic Trauma at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. He has been the Chairman of the Operating Room Committee, and Chairman of the Department of Surgery, and also has privileges at LaGrange Hospital. Dr. Louis works as an instructor for the Association for the Study of Internal Fixation (ASIF). He is a clinical instructor at the Direct Anterior Approach Total Hip Arthroplasty, where he trains residents and healthcare professionals.



He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Economics at Colorado College. Dr. Louis then took premed courses at Columbia University, then Feinberg School of Medicine Northwestern College, where he earned his medical degree. He then completed a residency and an internship at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Next, he completed a Fellowship in Orthopaedic Trauma at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. He is board-certified in Orthopaedic Surgery by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery (ABOS).



Awards for his esteemed work include Top Doctor in Orthopaedics by US News and World Report, the On-Time Doctor Award (2016-2018), Patient's Choice Award (2017-2018), and the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2017-2018).



In his spare time, Dr. Louis enjoys giving back to the community as a member of the Adler Planetarium Board, and as Chairman of the Collections Committee. He is the founder of Hinsdale Community Rowing. He loves to spend time with his family and enjoy the great outdoors.



Dr. Louis would like to thank his mentors, Dr. David Helfet and Dr. Joel Matta. He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his wife Amy, and children Rhys, Grant, and Owen, thanking them for their love and support.



