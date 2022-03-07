Steven Solis, DDS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven Solis, DDS, is being recognized as a Trusted Healthcare Professional in the field of Pediatric Dentistry, and in acknowledgment of his outstanding work at Dentistry Just For Kids.

Steven Solis

As a dentist specializing in pediatric care, Dr. Solis provides general dentistry and specialty care to infants, children, and adolescents. In addition to preventative care, he works with them to address dental issues, such as tooth decay, gum disease, and dental injuries. Dr. Solis enjoys making sure that his young patients and their caregivers enjoy a positive experience each time they undergo a dental cleaning or exam. He also encourages parents and guardians "to be an active member of their children's oral health care," and to make sure that their children receive regular dental check-ups.

Dr. Solis treats patients at Dentistry Just For Kids, located at 525 Doddridge, Suite A, in Corpus Christi, TX. Ironically, his first experiences with Dentistry Just For Kids was as a patient himself, when he was a young child. During his college years, he held summer jobs at the dental clinic, where he got to know the staff and patients. After completing his dental training six years ago, he began work in his current role as a Pediatric Dentist, alongside his mentor, Eugene V. Nolfi, DDS, at the practice.



In pursuit of his dental career, Dr. Solis earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry in 2011 from Southwestern University. He continued his education at the Texas A&M College of Dentistry - Baylor College of Dentistry, where he obtained his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 2015. Dr. Solis went on to receive additional training with the Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency program through the New York University-Lutheran System. The doctor next completed a two-year Residency in Pediatric Dentistry, at the Laredo branch of the University of Texas Health-San Antonio. He is board certified in Pediatric Dentistry.

Remaining involved in his field of specialty, Dr. Solis is a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentists, the Texas Academy of Pediatric Dentists, the American Dental Association, and the Nueces Valley District Dental Society.

In his free time, he enjoys riding his bike, eating at local restaurants, traveling to continue his education, and anything about superheroes.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his mother, Ms. Sylvia Vandenburg, and his mentors, Andrew Sewell, DDS, and Eugene V. Nolfi, DDS.

