Steven Spielberg to Receive the Eva Monley Award from the Location Managers Guild International

News provided by

Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)

27 Jul, 2023, 10:33 ET

LMGI Awards Gala Set for August 26, 2023 at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --, July 27, 2023 -- Academy Award®-winning director, producer, and writer Steven Spielberg, the master storyteller and legendary pioneer of the modern blockbuster motion picture, will be honored with the prestigious Eva Monley Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at the 10th  Annual LMGI Awards gala on August 26, 2023, at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage. Spielberg's influence has inspired generations of creatives, acknowledging that locations play an indispensable role in the filmmaking process and convey distinct narratives. The announcement was made by LMGI Awards Committee Co-Chairs John Rakich and Robin Citrin. This year also marks the LMGI's 20th anniversary.  Photo available here.

Continue Reading
(Photo credit: Brian Bowen Smith)Academy Award®-winning director, producer, and writer Steven Spielberg, the master storyteller and legendary pioneer of the modern blockbuster motion picture, will be honored with the prestigious Eva Monley Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at the 10th Annual LMGI Awards gala.
(Photo credit: Brian Bowen Smith)Academy Award®-winning director, producer, and writer Steven Spielberg, the master storyteller and legendary pioneer of the modern blockbuster motion picture, will be honored with the prestigious Eva Monley Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at the 10th Annual LMGI Awards gala.
The LMGI celebrates 20th Anniversary
The LMGI celebrates 20th Anniversary

"Steven Spielberg is a giant in our industry. His work has touched, inspired, and entertained millions of moviegoers and filmmakers from around the world. His films are timeless and his influence on the motion picture industry is immeasurable. We are so proud to be able to honor him as this year's Eva Monley Award recipient," said Rakich.

Steven Spielberg is one of the world's most successful and influential filmmakers, and is currently chairman of Amblin Partners, a corporate descendent of DreamWorks, SKG, which he co-founded in 1994. Among a host of career accolades, he is a three-time Academy Award® winner, a Kennedy Center Honoree, a recipient of the Irving G. Thalberg Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 from President Barack Obama.

The Eva Monley Award is given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the art and craft of filmmaking through their commitment to the use of real locations. The LMGI Awards recognize outstanding achievement in filmmaking, television, and commercials production worldwide, as well as film commissions. For a list of 2023 LMGI Awards nominees, visit: click here.

As previously announced, Location Scout and LMGI founding member Beth Tate (Twilight, Beverly Hills 90210) will receive this year's Trailblazer Award. Veteran Location Manager Dow Griffith (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Jumanji, Proof of Life) will receive this year's Lifetime Achievement Award, and The Creative Coalition will receive the LMGI Humanitarian Award. This year's awards are produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative, and IngleDodd Media.

The Title sponsors of the LMGI Awards are NEOM, Polish Film Institute and Studio Air + Power. Additional proud sponsors include Diamond: Fox Studio Lot; Platinum: Skye Rentals, Universal Production Services; Gold: Directors Guild of Canada, British Columbia; Directors Guild of Canada, Ontario; Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), Honolulu Film Office, ON-SET Disposals, Pacific Production Services, Pacific Traffic Control, Riverside County Film Commission, Teamsters Local 399, Trilith Studios, William F. White International Inc.; Silver: Directors Guild of Canada, Alberta, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Giggster, Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, Mat Men, Reel Security, San Antonio Film Commission, Westchester County NY Tourism & Film; Bronze: Hotel ERWIN, Inland Empire Film Services, Le Meridien Delfina Santa Monica, Menifee Film Office, Palihotel Culver City, Palihotel Westwood Village, Savannah Regional Film Commission, Solar Studios, Viceroy Santa Monica, Wrigley Media Group; Media Sponsors: Below the Line, The Hollywood Reporter, The Location Guide, SHOOT Magazine|SHOOTonline, Variety.

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses, and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs.  The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers/Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations. For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit www.LocationManagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and Twitter (@TheLMGI).

MEDIA CONTACTS

LMGI CONTACT:

Cheri Warner · Andy Aguinada

Erika Howard

Weissman/Markovitz Communications · 818.760.8995

[email protected]

[email protected]


SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Carol Skeldon · IngleDodd Media · 310.650.8838

[email protected]

SOURCE Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)

Also from this source

Location Managers Guild International 10th Annual Awards Call for Entries From Around the Globe

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.