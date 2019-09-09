Steven Spurrier joins 39th Annual San Francisco International Wine Competition as Chief Judge

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entries are now open for the 2019 San Francisco International Wine Competition (SFIWC), one of the world's largest and most influential tasting events of its kind. The SFIWC is an incredible opportunity for wineries to show off their hard work. After 38 years, The SFIWC continues to maintain the highest level of integrity. Judging is conducted by panels of internationally acclaimed wine experts in a blind-tasting system, ensuring the accuracy and integrity of every score.

This year's chief judge will be none other than Steven Spurrier, the man behind The Paris Wine Tasting of 1976. His role in the "Judgement of Paris" not only elevated California wines, but also helped to expand appreciation and development of wines throughout the New World. In addition to Spurrier as the chief judge, the SFIWC will feature over 60 other expert judges from across the globe. To view a complete list of the 2019 judges, visit www.sfwinecomp.com .

Over 4,500 total entries were received for the 2018 SFIWC, from more than 30 countries. These competitors recognized the influential nature of the Competition, which represents the ultimate benchmark for wine and spirits. Past winners have seen their reputation grow thanks to the recognition they earned from The Tasting Alliance competitions such as the SFIWC. Receiving a medal from the SFIWC is a critical next step for any producer looking to expand their name in the beverage industry.

"This will be the 39th year for the San Francisco International Wine Competition (actually, it became international somewhere along the way), the largest international wine judging in the United States. This will be the first year the SFIWC will be part of The Tasting Alliance, the parent organization that joins it with three other competitions. In the past twelve months, nearly 10,000 products have been submitted to the four Tasting Alliance judgings," says Anthony Dias Blue, Founder and Executive Director.

Deadlines for entries is October 18.

All Gold, Double Gold, and Premium Award winners will be listed in The Tasting Panel Magazine, which reaches over 90,000 beverage-trade decision makers.

All winners receive a complimentary marketing toolkit prepared exclusively for Tasting Alliance competition medalists. The toolkit provides valuable ideas, tips, and strategies for promoting your award to increase visibility and maximize sales.

High-quality, high-resolution medallion imagery is available for licensed use in winners' online, print, and POS materials.

All SFIWC winners receive preferential pricing on select point-of-sale printing services from our POS print partner, First in Print.

Throughout the year, The Tasting Alliance hosts numerous media, consumer, and trade tasting events around the country to showcase its Competition's top winners.

