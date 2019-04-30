Steven Stamstad Joins Scientific Games As SVP Marketing And Communications

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") appointed Steven Stamstad as senior vice president of marketing and communications, reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Barry Cottle. Stamstad has more than 25 years of global marketing experience and an impressive track record driving growth and transforming businesses in the online retail marketplace, mobile gaming, entertainment and sports industries.

In his new role, Stamstad will be responsible for elevating Scientific Games' global leadership, increasing engagement with the Company's key stakeholders across gaming, lottery and sports and instituting data-driven, marketing best practices to drive results. Stamstad will leverage his marketing and communication expertise to drive new products, build brand franchises and expand innovation across Scientific Games' portfolio of omni-channel products.

Barry Cottle, Scientific Games President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Steve is a fantastic addition to our Scientific Games executive team. His years of global marketing expertise in the gaming, entertainment and sport sectors, coupled with his mobile and online experience will help us create a world-class global marketing team, drive revenue growth and take Scientific Games to the next level."

Previously Stamstad served as vice president, global brand marketing at HOMEAWAY™/EXPEDIA®, the world's largest vacation home rental online marketplace, where he led successful acquisition and brand strategies, created and implemented a differentiating brand positioning and developed successful global brand partnership promotions. As vice president of worldwide marketing at Electronic Arts (EA), Stamstad led EA's mobile and social games, growing market leadership and success through the launch of new games, expansion of brands onto new platforms and unprecedented partnerships with critically acclaimed franchises. In addition, at THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY Stamstad led marketing initiatives to extend Disney's entertainment leadership to digital TV and broadband Internet applications and services.

In addition to his professional experience, Stamstad serves as official representative of the Robert F. Kennedy Family with the Los Angeles Unified School District on facilities design and instructional programming development for the K-12 schools built on the former Ambassador Hotel site. Stamstad has also been a guest lecturer in UCLA's Entertainment Studies Division and an advisory Board Member for the Korean Ministry of Information & Communication Seoul Digital Media City Project.

Stamstad was awarded his Master of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts and received executive education certificates from both Harvard Business School and the Yale School of Management.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

