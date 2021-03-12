Steven Tyler's Janie's Fund enlists powerful young artists in Music Awards Challenge App for Music's Biggest Night

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate music's biggest night, Steven Tyler's charity, Janie's Fund, has launched a new Music Awards Challenge app to engage music fans from across the globe to join in the fight against abuse and support the work it's doing to help bring hope and healing to girls and young women who have experienced trauma.



Tyler is using his big voice to create an army of voices to take a stand against abuse and will be joined by four up-and-coming GenZ artists to challenge participants in pre-selecting the night's GRAMMY® Award winners. Loren Gray, jxdn, YDE and Isaiah Crews join the cause to help bring awareness and support to this critical work.

Prior to the awards, Tyler and each young artist will pre-select who they believe will win GRAMMY® Awards in 20 categories. Participants can download the Music Awards Challenge app for free and challenge one of their favorite artists by pre-selecting their picks to win by March 14 at 11:59 a.m. PST.

Five winners will be announced March 16 at 11:59 a.m. PST (one for each of our five artists). Winners will receive a 10-minute Zoom call with the artist they challenged for the contest.

"The pandemic has directly caused abuse rates and mental health needs to skyrocket," Tyler said. "We wanted to create a safe, innovative platform to support Janie's Fund while celebrating the powerful influence and healing aspects of music in our lives."

All funds raised from the Music Awards Challenge will support the young women helped in Youth Villages' LifeSet program, which serves young adults (ages 17-22) as they begin their often treacherous journey into adulthood after "aging-out" of foster care. The program is currently in 18 states with the explicit goal of making it available to every young person who ages out over the next decade.



"For many of us, music is life," Tyler said. "It serves as the one true universal language that binds us all together. We also realize the importance of attracting powerful, passionate young voices to join us in the trenches to support brave female survivors. We hope that engaging these amazing young advocates to join our fight – Loren, jxdn, YDE and Isaiah – will help bring more attention to the issues faced by so many girls, now during the pandemic and in the future."

The app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For a full list of rules and terms, click here.

About Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler is an award-winning singer, songwriter, philanthropist, author and actor. A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and The Songwriters Hall of Fame, he has sold more than 150 million records, both as solo artist and as a member of the legendary rock band Aerosmith, and has won multiple GRAMMY Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, plus an Emmy Award and the ASCAP Founders Award. As the lead singer of Aerosmith, Tyler stands as one of the most iconic rock stars in history. During the band's remarkable career, he has played in front of millions of people and influenced artists from the worlds of rock, hip hop, and country music and beyond. He has performed for President Obama, appeared at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert and collaborated with everyone from Taylor Swift to the members of Led Zeppelin. Tyler's debut solo album, 2016's "We're All Somebody from Somewhere," reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and No. 1 on the iTunes Top Country Albums charts and spawned a corresponding documentary which debuted at the Nashville Film Festival. In November 2015, Tyler founded his philanthropic initiative Janie's Fund (www.JaniesFund.org), in partnership with Youth Villages, to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. He was honored for this work in 2016 when the United Nation's named him the recipient of Humanitarian Award. He is also deeply involved in the fight to protect the rights of established and emerging songwriters as a member of the GRAMMY Creators' Alliance, and a tireless advocate for raising awareness of addiction issues and recovery solutions. More at StevenTyler.com.

About Janie's Fund

Janie's Fund is a philanthropic initiative created by Steven Tyler in partnership with one of America's most effective nonprofits, Youth Villages. Named after Aerosmith's 1989 hit, "Janie's Got a Gun," which tells the story of a young girl who was abused by her father, Janie's Fund provides hope and healing for many of our country's most vulnerable girls who have survived the trauma of abuse and neglect. Through Janie's Fund, Tyler is using his big voice to give a voice to thousands of victims who haven't had one. For more information, visit for more information, visit JaniesFund.org.

About Youth Villages

Youth Villages is a national leader in children's mental and behavioral health committed to building strong families, delivering effective services and significantly improving outcomes for children, families and young people involved in child welfare and juvenile justice systems across the country. Founded in 1986, the organization's 3,300 employees help more than 30,000 children annually in 23 states across the U.S. Youth Villages has been recognized by the Harvard Business School and U.S. News & World Report and was identified by The White House as one of the nation's most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.youthvillages.org.

