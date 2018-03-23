Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.'s Investment Leader

As a financial advisor for over 25 years, Mr. Lieberman specializes in providing clients with a range of sophisticated wealth management services, including comprehensive financial planning, investment management, risk management, estate planning and retirement planning.

Mr. Lieberman graduated from the Wharton School of Business with his Bachelor's Degree (BS) in Economics and his Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance. Mr. Lieberman has been an active Board Member and/or Investment Committee member of numerous charitable organizations, clubs and societies.

Steve is a member of the UJA Ben Gurion and Lester Societies, and is a National Cabinet alum. He has been a member of the Essex County Estate Planning Council, NALU and Financial Planning Association (FPA), as well as the Wharton Club of New Jersey and the Penn Clubs of Metro New Jersey and New York. He is a founder of Simcha Chai and an active patron of Weizmann Institute of Science, Stand with Us, AIPAC, Chai Lifeline and Juvenile Diabetes.

Steve currently resides in Short Hills, NJ with his wife, identical twin daughters and son.

About Summit Financial Resources, Inc.

Established in 1982 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, Summit Financial Resources, Inc., and Summit Equities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC are privately owned financial planning and wealth management firms with over 200 professionals and support personnel and advise clients on over $3 billion in assets. The firm's multi-disciplined approach to financial planning (combining expertise in estate planning, business planning, investment planning, retirement planning, fringe benefits and insurance) is designed to give clients a coordinated and comprehensive set of solutions to the financial problems faced by successful individuals today. For more information, visit www.summitfinancial.com.

Securities and Investment Advisory Services offered through Summit Equities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. 4 Campus Drive, Parsippany, NJ 07054/ 973-285-3600.

