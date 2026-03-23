Stevens & Lee Expands in Pittsburgh, Adds Commercial Finance Attorney Megan Thompson as a Shareholder

Addition Dovetails with Firm's Office Expansion at 1 PPG Place

PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stevens & Lee announced today that Megan E. Thompson has joined the firm's Corporate, Finance and Capital Markets Department as a Shareholder in its Pittsburgh office.

"Megan is an outstanding lawyer with significant experience assisting clients in sophisticated lending and finance transactions," said Stevens & Lee President and CEO William P. Thornton, Jr. "Her business-minded approach to client service and excellent reputation make her a valuable addition to our team."

Ms. Thompson counsels financial institutions, private investment firms and corporate borrowers on a broad range of commercial finance matters, including secured and unsecured credit facilities, asset-based financings, syndicated and multi-lender financings, acquisition financings, mezzanine loans and intercreditor arrangements. She advises clients on leveraged and sponsor-backed financings, as well as distressed loans, and also represents leading lenders in recurring monthly revenue (RMR) financings in industries including home security and medical monitoring, among others.

A life-long resident of Greater Pittsburgh, Ms. Thompson's addition comes on the heels of the firm's expansion into new and larger space at 1 PPG Place. The firm first entered the Pittsburgh market in 2025 as part of its strategic plan to expand its reach to serve clients in all of Pennsylvania's key markets.

"Pittsburgh is one of the country's leading business centers and a hub for banking, private equity and emerging technology. We are focused on continuing to build a team here that reflects the strength and sophistication of this market," said Mr. Thornton. "Megan's addition and our move into larger space downtown reflect our commitment to growing significantly in Pittsburgh."

Prior to joining Stevens & Lee, Ms. Thompson was a partner in the Pittsburgh office of a New York-based law firm where she served as co-chair of its commercial finance group. Earlier in her career, she worked as a Certified Public Accountant and senior associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

A graduate of Duquesne University School of Law, Ms. Thompson was recognized as one of the "Most Effective Dealmakers" in The Legal Intelligencer's Pennsylvania Professional Excellence Awards (2023), has been listed annually in Chambers USA for Banking & Finance, Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh & Surrounds and was named to The Best Lawyers in America in Pittsburgh for Banking and Finance Law and Real Estate Law (2026).

ABOUT STEVENS & LEE

Stevens & Lee is a 200-plus lawyer full-service law firm representing clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic, New England and across the country from 18 offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Delaware and Florida. The firm is the cornerstone of a platform of affiliated professional service firms that provide a full range of legal, investment banking, financial advisory, insurance risk management, public affairs and government consulting services. For more information about the firm, visit www.stevenslee.com.

SOURCE Stevens & Lee