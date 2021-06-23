Stevens Transport Announces Largest Driver Pay Increase in Company History

DALLAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are committed to rewarding all of our Drivers for the incredible work they are performing for our customers. Today, we are proud to announce our second pay increase in the past 12 months. This pay increase will be our largest in our 41 years of operation, and will immediately increase the pay in our OTR, Regional and Dedicated divisions," said Clay Aaron, President.

Stevens Transport runs late-model equipment like Kenworth T680 tractors.

"Stevens Transport remains committed to rewarding drivers for the safe and professional work they do. We will continue to provide a long-term career path with opportunities for financial growth for all drivers across all divisions," added Clay Aaron.

The new compensation plan increases OTR division pay by approximately 10%. Company Drivers can now earn up to $0.60 per mile, depending on level of experience. Drivers in the dedicated and regional division can now earn up to $0.66 per mile depending on the region, experience, and the customer they are delivering for. Finally, this new pay increase means that our Teams in the expedited division will be earning more than $150,000 annually.

"America needs more new drivers than ever before, and our new increased pay packages will help create tremendous jobs for thousands of men and women. In addition to raising our CPM for all current drivers, we are also increasing training pay for new drivers by 15%, and we will be rolling out a new guaranteed weekly pay package during their first 90 days," said Angela Horowitz, Vice President.

The pay increase will go into effect on June 23, 2021. Current Stevens Transport drivers received the news of their pay raises prior to announcing it to the public.

Stevens Transport has been consistently ranked in the top 100 of largest for-hire carriers in the United States and Canada, and services the largest Fortune 500 food distributors in the world with a network of operations throughout North America, Canada, and Mexico. Stevens maintains a competitive edge by providing asset-based services through over the road, regional, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, and 3PL competencies. Founded in 1980 by Steven L. Aaron with a fleet of 10 commercial trucks in Dallas, Stevens Transport is still family-owned and -operated, and remains debt-free.

To learn more about Stevens Transport, visit www.stevenstransport.com.

About Stevens Transport

Stevens Transport, Inc. is recognized as one of North America's premier multi-modal, temperature-controlled truckload carriers. The specialized nature of time-sensitive truckload shipments gives Stevens Transport a unique advantage in the supply chain marketplace as a logistics leader valued by a wide range of Fortune 500 ® customers. Beyond capacity-driven operations, Stevens Transport injects an unmatched integrity into a corporate business model that reflects more than 40 years of consistent growth and success. To learn more about Stevens, visit www.stevenstransport.com

CONTACT:

Angela Aaron Horowitz

Stevens Transport, Inc.

Vice President

[email protected]

Related Images

stevens-transport-truck.jpg

Stevens Transport Truck

Stevens Transport runs late-model equipment like Kenworth T680 tractors.

SOURCE Stevens Transport, Inc