Stevenson Search Partners and HAVEN Unite to Launch New Human Capital Platform: Tidemark Talent Solutions

New platform integrates end-to-end human capital services across the leadership lifecycle

BOSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stevenson Search Partners, a trusted executive search and on-demand talent solutions advisor in the global life sciences industry, and HAVEN, a leading leadership development advisory firm, today announced a strategic partnership under Tidemark Talent Solutions, a newly formed holding company focused on building an integrated human capital platform. Tidemark will seek to acquire and scale high-performing specialist firms in the human capital space while leveraging shared infrastructure, operational resources, and go-to-market strategy across the platform.

Tidemark is led by Larry Dolinko, the current Chief Executive Officer of Stevenson Search Partners, who has been named CEO of Tidemark Talent Solutions, overseeing both entities in the platform.

"Tidemark was built to address a gap we consistently saw in the market," said Dolinko. "Companies often rely on multiple disconnected partners across the leadership lifecycle - one firm to assess talent, another to recruit executives and key talent, another to support onboarding and development. By bringing these capabilities together under one unified platform, we can provide clients with a more integrated, consistent approach to leadership and organizational performance."

The announcement marks a significant evolution for both firms and a meaningful step toward building a differentiated platform in the human capital space. While Stevenson and HAVEN will each continue offering their own specialized services, clients will now have access to a broader set of capabilities across every stage of the leadership lifecycle.

"The teams at HAVEN and Stevenson have collaborated for many years across a variety of mutual clients, making this a very natural partnership. By coming together under Tidemark, we are able to provide clients with a more integrated and comprehensive approach across the leadership lifecycle," said Jennifer Marchi, Founder of HAVEN. "We've long believed that finding the right leadership - be it through traditional search or on-demand - and developing that leadership are two sides of the same coin. By combining under Tidemark, we can now offer clients this range of services in a seamless, integrated way. This is what the market has been missing."

The Tidemark platform is designed to address the disconnect that often exists between firms that help companies find talent and those that help that talent succeed once in role. Traditionally, organizations engage multiple firms across search, on-demand, assessment, coaching, and development - often with limited continuity between each engagement. Tidemark brings these capabilities together in a more coordinated model, while allowing each company within the platform to maintain its own brand, leadership, and specialized expertise.

Together, the firms bring complementary expertise across executive search, on-demand talent, leadership advisory, coaching, and organizational development with deep relationships across the life sciences sector.

About Tidemark Talent Solutions

Tidemark Talent Solutions is the high-water mark for human capital companies. Tidemark invests in and scales specialist firms across the talent lifecycle, from search and staffing to advisory and leadership development, acquiring and building high-performing businesses with shared infrastructure, discipline, and intelligence. For more information, visit tidemarktalent.com.

About Stevenson Search Partners

With more than 40 years of experience, Stevenson Search Partners is a trusted Executive Search and On-Demand Talent Solutions advisor serving the global biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical technology, health technology and CRO/CDMO sectors. With offices in the U.S. and U.K., Stevenson specializes in identifying and delivering talent that drives innovation across the life sciences industry. The firm's expertise spans C-suite, research, clinical, development, commercial, manufacturing, and corporate functions, supporting organizations ranging from early-stage startups and academic spinouts to large global pharmaceutical companies. Stevenson Search Partners is committed to supporting, strengthening, and advancing diversity across its client partnerships, within its own organization, and throughout the broader life sciences ecosystem. For more information, visit stevensonsearch.com.

About HAVEN

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Boston, HAVEN is a leading leadership development and HR advisory firm that partners with organizations at critical inflection points to ignite exceptional performance. HAVEN's team brings deep practitioner experience enabling the firm to deliver both strategic perspective and real-world agility that larger consulting firms cannot match. HAVEN's services span the full leadership lifecycle, from organizational assessment and strategic org design to executive coaching, team coaching, and leadership development programs. With colleagues globally and clients across life sciences, financial services, and PE/VC-backed companies, HAVEN delivers practical, personalized solutions that produce lasting impact. For more information, visit havenhumanassetventures.com.

SOURCE Tidemark Talent Solutions