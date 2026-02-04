Stevenson Search Partners Announces Amelia Tyagi as Inaugural Advisory Board Member

Advisory Board formation marks strategic evolution as firm expands integrated talent

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stevenson Search Partners, a trusted executive search and on-demand talent advisor in the global life sciences industry, announced today the establishment of its Advisory Board and the appointment of Amelia Tyagi as its inaugural member. The creation of the Advisory Board marks a strategic milestone as the firm enters its next phase of growth, designed to bring diverse perspectives, high-impact networks, and proven expertise to accelerate Stevenson's expansion of its integrated talent solutions platform.

In her advisory capacity, Tyagi will provide expert counsel to CEO Larry Dolinko and the Executive Leadership Team on enterprise growth strategy, platform scaling, M&A evaluation, and market positioning as Stevenson expands its integrated Executive Search and On-Demand Talent Solutions offerings. Her proven track record building and scaling talent marketplaces, including in depth experience serving Fortune 500 clients and life sciences organizations, will be instrumental as Stevenson strengthens its competitive positioning, expands client relationships, and builds a scalable operating model for sustainable growth.

"Stevenson is a powerhouse in life sciences talent with an exceptional reputation, loyal client base, and track record of placing transformative leaders in the life sciences industry," said Tyagi. "What excites me is their strategic vision to build an integrated platform that combines their executive search excellence with expanded On-Demand Talent Solutions. Having scaled BTG through similar growth phases, I can help them navigate the operational and strategic decisions that will accelerate their expansion while preserving what makes them successful - their quality, relationships, and deep industry expertise."

"Amelia brings the exact expertise we need to accelerate our next phase of growth," said Larry Dolinko, CEO of Stevenson Search Partners. "We've built a thriving business over 40 years with deep client relationships and market leadership in life sciences executive search. As we continue to grow and expand our On-Demand Talent Solutions, Amelia's proven playbook, her Fortune 500 enterprise sales expertise, and her M&A experience will help us execute growth faster and more effectively. She understands both the opportunities and challenges of scaling a talent platform while maintaining the quality and client focus that define us."

"Stevenson has demonstrated strong, consistent performance and holds a leadership position in life sciences executive search," said Jack Wigdale, President & CEO of SixSibs Capital, Stevenson's family office investor. "Amelia's appointment signals our commitment to accelerating growth and expanding our platform capabilities. Her expertise scaling BTG to $90M+ in revenue, combined with her M&A and enterprise sales experience, will help Stevenson capitalize on significant market opportunities and strengthen their competitive advantages. This is about taking a strong company and making it even stronger."

Tyagi co-founded Business Talent Group in 2007 and scaled it before its acquisition by Heidrick & Struggles in 2021. She currently serves as Managing Director at Sellside Group, LLC and as a Board Member of the California Workforce Development Board. She holds a BA from Brown University and an MBA from the Wharton School.

As Stevenson's inaugural Advisory Board member, Tyagi's appointment underscores Stevenson's commitment to building a premier integrated talent solutions platform in life sciences, backed by world-class strategic advisors who bring proven expertise in scaling high-growth businesses.

About Stevenson Search Partners

With more than 40 years of experience, Stevenson Search Partners is a trusted executive search and total talent solutions advisor servicing the global biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical technology, health technology and CRO/CDMO sectors, with offices in the U.S. and the U.K. Dedicated to finding executive talent who will drive innovation across the life sciences industry, Stevenson's expertise includes C-Suite, Research, Clinical, Development, Commercial Manufacturing and Corporate functions, and working with companies ranging from start-ups and academic spinouts to large pharma clients.

Stevenson provides a unique collaborative, long-term approach to its clients with a global network and strategic talent mapping and pipelining, on-demand talent solutions, and competitive analysis services. Stevenson Search Partners is committed to actively supporting, strengthening and promoting diversity — to its clients, in its own organization, and across the life sciences ecosystem. For more information, visit stevensonsearch.com.

SOURCE Stevenson Search Partners