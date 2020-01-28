Stevie® Awards Recognizes Pipeliner CRM for Ethics in Sales

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeliner CRM today announced that they have been recognized as one of the four finalists for the Stevie Awards Ethics in Sales award.

The Sales Partnerships Award for Ethics in Sales has acknowledged outstanding examples of ethical sales practices since July 1, 2018. Sales Partnerships, Inc. is a sponsor of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service program for the fourth consecutive year. The Sales Partnerships Award for Ethics in Sales recognizes companies which understand that being the best performing salesforce also means having an uncompromising focus on selling in an ethical fashion.

The Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie placements will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, February 28th, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 2,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes, in virtually every industry, in 48 nations were evaluated in this year's competition.

"It is a great honor to be recognized as one of the finalists for the Ethics in Sales award," says Nikolaus Kimla, CEO of Pipeliner CRM. "At Pipeliner we are dedicated to creating an environmentally-friendly and life-enhancing business model that influences and empowers the salespeople of the future."

Pipeliner is leading the way with its products in the CRM space and is also pioneering a new state of mind for entrepreneurs. Pipeliner is breaking away from the outdated, traditional models of adding more physical space as the company grows and instead dedicated to connecting the greatest minds together, from wherever they are located, to build a model for the virtual company of the future to help make the world a more peaceful and prosperous place.

Pipeliner's salespreneur initiative came from Kimla's idea that salespeople are entrepreneurs within the enterprise. A core part of Pipeliner's mission is to help empower entrepreneurs and encourage additional sales capabilities such as fostering long-term connections, gathering and receiving feedback, looking for new opportunities, envisioning every opportunity as a win-win and succeeding through altruism.

It is the only company in the CRM space that has such a deep and passionate mission to truly influence this core group of people – the sales professional. It is this commitment that led the Center for Sales Leadership (CSL) at DePaul University to partner with Pipeliner and offer their CRM system as a fundamental component of the Center's Sales Strategy & Technology course.

Pipeliner also has their own multimedia digital magazine platform, SalesPOP, that gives empowered leaders online content and tools. SalesPOP is the only effective sales content platform and has almost 1,000 contributors, more than 1,700 articles, hundreds of e-books, a podcast and television channel.

A full list of finalists can be found on the Stevie Awards website: https://stevieawards.com/sales/2020-stevie%C2%AE-award-winners#Ethics

