Stevie Wonder Continues to Support Wayfinder Family Services

Stevie Wonder's We Are You Foundation CEO Aundrae Russell presented Eloise Buhle with Wayfinder's Stevie Wonder Star Student Award, crediting her parents Jennifer and Jason with Eloise's inspiring spirit. Jay Allen, Wayfinder Family Services president and CEO, also accepted a generous donation from the We Are You Foundation to Wayfinder.

Wayfinder's Stevie Wonder Star Student Award was established in 2014 to celebrate the organization's six decades of serving children, youth and adults who are blind or visually impaired and to honor Stevie Wonder, a longtime supporter and member of Wayfinder's board of directors. Today, Wayfinder serves children, youth and adults across California, with expanded services for children with multiple disabilities, those in foster care, adoptive and kinship families and many more.

This year's Stevie Wonder Star Student Award Recipient, Eloise Buhle, participated in Wayfinder's Camp Bloomfield program. Eloise is 8 years old and completely blind. Camp staff immediately noticed that Eloise was eager for any new adventure, from the climbing wall and archery to her favorite activity, canoeing.

"Eloise inspired everyone around her to try new things. Camp staff also marveled at Eloise's natural ability to include everyone in her world. Every camper she met benefited from her example," said Jay Allen, Wayfinder's president and chief executive officer.

Russell presented the award and said, "This award is really for her whole family, her parents Jennifer and Jason have taught her that her vision impairment will never hold her back from anything! Her courage is contagious."

After the award ceremony, Russell presented a generous donation to Wayfinder. "Stevie Wonder sends his love … on behalf of Stevie Wonder and the We Are You Foundation, I am proud to present this donation," Russell said to the audience filled with families from Wayfinder's vision impairment, disabilities services and special education programs.

Allen thanked Russell, "Stevie Wonder and the We Are You Foundation make our life-changing services possible, and I am so very grateful for their nearly 25 years of support."

Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families—from people with vision impairment and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.

