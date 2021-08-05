Stew Leonard's Chooses GrocerKey to Bring In-Store Catering Experience Online

Stew Leonard's chose GrocerKey as its sole eCommerce solution provider to deliver a seamless extension of its in-store catering offering - from order placement through checkout and preferred pickup method. GrocerKey developed specialized functionality required for catering meal solutions such as enabling customers to select side dishes, whether they wanted items hot or cold upon pick-up, and accommodating off-menu requests.

"Catering is a complex eCommerce offering, especially when delivering hot and cold meal items," said Jeremy Neren, CEO and co-founder, GrocerKey. "With Stew Leonard's, we collaborated to develop an eCommerce platform that guides customers seamlessly through ordering to pick up and provides an optimal online experience that keeps the retailer top-of-mind for their catering needs."

To support Stew Leonard's high standard of customer service, GrocerKey augmented its order management and fulfillment system with a mobile app to push SMS notifications with order and customer updates for the culinary and catering staff, as well as for the store greeters to personalize each customer's order pick-up experience.

The new platform behind StewLeonardsCatering.com enables a more efficient and effective eCommerce catering business through:

Comprehensive order and customer management system with integrated analytics and reporting to track performance against KPIs and optimize operations. Data-driven insights enable on-going optimization of the customer experience.

with integrated analytics and reporting to track performance against KPIs and optimize operations. Data-driven insights enable on-going optimization of the customer experience. Digital merchandising of the wide-ranging meal solutions to highlight special events and promotions.

of the wide-ranging meal solutions to highlight special events and promotions. Improved customer experience including expanded online assortment, responsive menu options, and faster checkout. Expanded fulfillment windows enable customers to order up to six months in advance and edit orders up to 24 hours before pick up.

Plans include offering local delivery for online catering orders and implementing smart kitchen technology to drive more efficient catering operations. GrocerKey is currently working to launch an online gifting platform for Stew Leonard's, with similar capabilities as the catering platform.

"GrocerKey customized our new catering site, from the ground up," said Stew Leonard Jr., President and CEO, Stew Leonard's. "More importantly, they helped to translate our legendary in-store customer service onto an eCommerce platform."

GrocerKey combines robust white label eCommerce technology, deep eCommerce grocery operating experience, and proven strategies to help brick-and-mortar grocery retailers build profitable eCommerce businesses. GrocerKey partners with leading independent and regional grocery chains throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company currently ranks No. 311 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit: www.grocerkey.com .

