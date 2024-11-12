Steward™: A Fresh Approach to Paint Storage
News provided byLiquid Solutions LLC
Nov 12, 2024, 09:00 ET
Nov 12, 2024, 09:00 ET
DULUTH, Minn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Solutions LLC proudly announces the Steward™, an original paint storage solution engineered to be both durable and cost effective. This innovative product joins the highly regarded StopLossBags® portfolio, offering a superior method for storing and pouring paints in a wide range of environments. Whether you're a homeowner tackling a weekend touch-up project, a painting contractor managing leftovers, a school art teacher dividing up larger volumes, or a building superintendent ensuring consistent finishes across your portfolio, the Steward™ fulfills your paint storage requirements. To learn more, visit: www.stoplossbags.com.
Designed to achieve four key objectives, the Stewart™ system is:
"For over a decade," explains Grant Schluender, President of Liquid Solutions LLC, "StopLossBags© have been the trusted choice of fine woodworkers around the globe, ensuring their wood finishes remain fresh over time. The Steward™ builds on this legacy, helping painters achieve significant savings, too, by preserving the quality of their paints. It also reduces the need for storage space. What's more, it provides a convenient way to mix and dispense smaller amounts of paint so often needed by homeowners. You might say the Steward™ is the painter's answer to boxed wine—good to the last drop."
With the Steward™, stoplossbags.com is committed to solving paint storage problems for professionals and homeowners alike.
SOURCE Liquid Solutions LLC
Share this article