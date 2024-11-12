Steward™: A Fresh Approach to Paint Storage

DULUTH, Minn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Solutions LLC proudly announces the Steward™, an original paint storage solution engineered to be both durable and cost effective. This innovative product joins the highly regarded StopLossBags® portfolio, offering a superior method for storing and pouring paints in a wide range of environments. Whether you're a homeowner tackling a weekend touch-up project, a painting contractor managing leftovers, a school art teacher dividing up larger volumes, or a building superintendent ensuring consistent finishes across your portfolio, the Steward™ fulfills your paint storage requirements. To learn more, visit: www.stoplossbags.com.

Designed to achieve four key objectives, the Stewart™ system is:

Economical : With the cost of good paint exceeding $100 per gallon, it is no longer an option to let that last bit go bad in the can.

Environmental Stewardship : According to the Product Stewardship Institute, Americans throw away over 78 million gallons of paint per year. Our design extends the usable life of your paints, keeping them Fresher Longer. Plus, the bags can be cleaned out and reused!

Easy to Use: Simplifies the process of filling and dispensing even the thickest of paints. The patent protected, user-friendly design allows for the easy mixing and dispensing of the smaller amounts of paint needed for touch-up jobs.

Quality: The Steward™ is engineered to keep the paint in and the oxygen out. Maintaining the same solvent-to-solid ratio as when the can was first opened, keeping the quality of color consistent over time.

"For over a decade," explains Grant Schluender, President of Liquid Solutions LLC, "StopLossBags© have been the trusted choice of fine woodworkers around the globe, ensuring their wood finishes remain fresh over time. The Steward™ builds on this legacy, helping painters achieve significant savings, too, by preserving the quality of their paints. It also reduces the need for storage space. What's more, it provides a convenient way to mix and dispense smaller amounts of paint so often needed by homeowners. You might say the Steward™ is the painter's answer to boxed wine—good to the last drop."

With the Steward™, stoplossbags.com is committed to solving paint storage problems for professionals and homeowners alike.

