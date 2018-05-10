Steward Health Care Announces Exclusive Partnership With Soccer Legend Kristine Lilly

"Steward is honored to welcome one of the greatest athletes in the history of American sports to our team," said Whitney Andresen, Vice President of Corporate Relationships for Steward Health Care. "Kristine Lilly is not only a legendary soccer player, but a role model for women and girls. As our Community Wellness Ambassador, Kristine will promote the critical importance of staying healthy and active, values that are core to Steward's mission."

In her role as Steward's Community Wellness Ambassador, Lilly will speak to women and girls, as well as to the broader public, about her personal experience maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle, sharing lessons and techniques learned over the course of a storied career.

"I am very excited about joining the Steward team as Community Wellness Ambassador." said retired soccer star Kristine Lilly. "Steward's focus is on keeping people healthy in the communities where they live and – as a mother and a former professional athlete – it's something I care deeply about."

Lilly was a member of the U.S. women's national soccer team for 23 years, and she played in more international games than any female or male soccer player in the world. Having played in five FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments, Lilly is the co-founder of the TeamFirst Soccer Academy, which supports girls and young women in soccer. In addition to winning four NCAA Division I National Championships, Lilly was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame and the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame.

About Steward Health Care

Steward Health Care, the largest private, for-profit hospital operator in the United States, is a physician-led health care services organization committed to providing the highest quality of care in the communities where patients live. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Steward operates 38 community hospitals in the United States and the country of Malta, that regularly receive top awards for quality and safety. The company employs approximately 40,000 health care professionals. The Steward network includes more than 25 urgent care centers, 42 preferred skilled nursing facilities, substantial behavioral health services, over 7,300 beds under management, and approximately 1.5 million full risk covered lives through the company's managed care and health insurance services. The total number of paneled lives within Steward's integrated care network is projected to reach 3 million in 2018.

Steward's unique health care service delivery model leverages technology, innovation, and care coordination to keep patients healthier. With a culture that prioritizes agility, resourcefulness, and continuous improvement, Steward is recognized as one of the world's leading accountable care organizations. The Steward Health Care Network includes thousands of physicians who help to provide more than 12 million patient encounters per year. Steward Medical Group, the company's employed physician group, provides more than 4 million patient encounters per year. The Steward Hospital Group operates hospitals in Malta and states across the U.S. including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah.

About Kristine Lilly

Kristine Lilly is Community Wellness Ambassador for Steward Health Care and one of America's most iconic soccer players. A two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time World Cup Champion, Lilly was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 2012 and the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in 2014. Over the course of her soccer career, which spanned 23 years with the U.S. Women's National Team, Lilly scored 130 career goals, made 354 international career appearances and became the most capped player in the history of the sport – men's or women's. Lilly is both the youngest and oldest player to score a goal for the U.S. After debuting as part of the UWNT while still in high school at the age of 16, she played more than 28,700 minutes and is the only U.S. player to have played across four decades. She led the University of North Carolina to four NCAA Division 1 National Championships and was awarded the Hermann Trophy during her junior year. Prior to joining Steward, Lilly co-founded Team First Soccer Academy, which encourages, trains and supports young women in soccer.

