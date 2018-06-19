Steward Health Care Names Ruben Jose King-Shaw, Jr. Chief Strategy Officer, Role to include Expansion in U.S. and Latin America

"Ruben is a nationally respected health care policy thought leader and has helped shape local and national health care delivery over the last two decades. He has been integral in Steward's success, serving on our board as well as on key committees. Now he will help guide Steward more directly," said Ralph de la Torre, CEO of Steward Health Care.

"I am excited to join the Steward executive team at this time of accelerated change in the health care industry. My work in government and in the health care investment community combined with my involvement with Steward has convinced me that Steward is a transformational force that is shaping the future of health care. I am eager to be part of that mission," said King-Shaw.

King-Shaw has spent considerable time in public service leading both state and federal government health programs. He has played key roles in health care in the past three presidential administrations. At the state level, under Florida Governor Jeb Bush, he was the Secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

During the administration of President George W. Bush, he served as the Chief Operating Officer and deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, administering a federal budget of $600 billion. He was also senior advisor to the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for health care tax policies and a member of Medicare's Program Advisory and Oversight Commission. In 2011, he was appointed to the Obama Administration's Program Advisory and Oversight Committee to monitor and provide guidance to Medicare's Durable Medical Equipment Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies Competitive Bidding Program. Over the past year, he has provided advice on areas of health care policy to the Trump Administration, including CMS and the National Economic Council.

King-Shaw currently serves on the board of Atlanta-based Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. and Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems of Pensacola, FL. Past board service includes Lead Director of Athenahealth; Independent Living Systems, of Miami, FL; and WellCare Health Plans, Inc. of Tampa, FL. He will step down from the Steward Health Care System board of directors. Over the course of his career, Ruben has been an advisor in the area of health care delivery system design and development in the mainland U.S. and Puerto Rico, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Turkey, China and South Africa.

King-Shaw serves on the Board of Trustees of Cornell University, and he and his wife are sponsors of the Fund for Diversity Initiatives at Cornell's School of Industrial and Labor Relations. He also is a trustee of Meharry Medical College. The King-Shaws are dual citizens of the United States and the Republic of Panama.

King-Shaw's appointment is effective June 18.

